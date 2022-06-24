Maharashtra crisis: Sena's Raut accuses BJP of threatening Sharad Pawar, 42 MLAs in Shinde's camp

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut claimed, on Friday, that a Union Minister threatened Maharashtra alliance leader Sharad Pawar. Raut questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah condoned such threats by their minister.

On Thursday, the Shiv Sena crisis deepened with the Shiv Sena seeking the disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde. "You cannot scare us," Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde responded, claiming that the application filed against them is illegal.

Updates:

1) "He is Maharashtra's son. They're threatening Sharad Pawar. Have you heard, Modi Ji and Amit Shah? Do you support your minister's threats against Sharad Pawar? Maharashtra wishes to know," questioned Raut, who is one of the few Shiv Sena leaders who remain loyal to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray despite a revolt in which the majority of party MLAs backed rebel Eknath Shinde. Raut wrote on Twitter, "If Sharad Pawar tries to save the Maha Vikas Aghadi, he will not be allowed to return home and will be stopped on the road, a Union Minister threatened. If BJP is doing this, you must declare it. Such language for Sharad Pawar is unacceptable, regardless of whether the government stays or goes."

2) Thirty-seven MLAs have written to the Governor and Deputy Speaker to name Eknath Shinde as the legislature's party leader. The move came shortly after Team Uddav Thackeray filed disqualification applications with the Deputy Speaker on behalf of 12 rebels.

3) "Who are you trying to frighten? We know your makeup and the law! According to the 10th Schedule to the Constitution (Schedule), the whip is for assembly work, not meetings. There have been numerous Supreme Court decisions in this regard," Eknath Shinde tweeted. The Sena had threatened MLAs who did not attend a legislature party meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday, with disqualification.

4) Shinde (58) has reached the critical number of 37 MLAs needed to split the party in the assembly without violating the anti-defection law. His total strength has increased to 42.

5) As the rebel group led by Eknath Shinde grew in strength, the Shiv Sena said on Thursday that it would consider leaving the Maharashtra alliance with Sharad Pawar's NCP and Congress if the rebels "within 24 hours" came back.

6) Eknath Shinde, camping with rebel MLAs in BJP-ruled Assam, has demanded that the Sena break its alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, claiming that the party leaders have suffered the most during the coalition's two-and-a-half years in power.

7) "MLAs have frequently told Uddhav Ji that NCP and the Congress are working to destroy the Shiv Sena. Uddhav Ji refused to schedule meetings with the MLAs despite their repeated requests," Sanjay Shirsat, a rebel MLA, was heard saying in a tweet Shinde published.

8) The Congress and Sharad Pawar's party, Shiv Sena's alliance partners in Maharashtra, have stated their support for Thackeray. "We will fight as one. The MVA will remain intact," Mallikarjun Kharge, a senior Congress leader, said.

9) The BJP has denied involvement in "Operation Lotus" in Maharashtra. However, at the Guwahati hotel where Eknath Shinde and the rebels are staying, a BJP minister from Assam was shown with them.

10) Thackeray stated that his "resignation letter is ready" and that "if Sena MLAs ask me to quit, I will." He claims that power is not in his blood. He emphasised to his party that he was Balasaheb's son, who had refused to participate in any of the governments that included his party.

