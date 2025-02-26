Horrific assault in UP: Viral video shows man stripped, beaten with belt (WATCH)

A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria shows two men stripping and brutally beating a victim. The footage went viral, prompting police action — one suspect arrested, another identified, and investigation ongoing.

A disturbing video from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, has surfaced online, showing a man being brutally assaulted by two youths who stripped him naked and beat him mercilessly. The attack, reminiscent of Taliban-style punishments, has sparked outrage on social media.

In the viral footage, the attackers can be seen hitting the victim’s private parts with a belt while he screams in pain, pleading for mercy. One assailant sits on the victim’s body, restraining him, while the other lashes him repeatedly. Shockingly, the attackers recorded the incident on their mobile phones and circulated the video across social media platforms.

Following public outrage, Deoria Police responded, stating that one accused, Rohit Srivastava, has been taken into custody, while another suspect, Priyanshu Singh, has been identified and is being pursued.

The incident reportedly took place in the Salempur Kotwali area and is believed to have occurred several days ago. Since no official complaint has been filed, police launched an investigation based on the viral video. Authorities have assured swift action, with efforts underway to apprehend the second suspect.

