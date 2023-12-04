Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Historic day in Sindhudurg: PM Modi unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji statue, joins Navy Day celebrations

    The day's preparations were comprehensive, with the Maharashtra and Sindhudurg Police orchestrating elaborate security measures. Tarkarli, Malvan, and neighboring markets paused their regular activities in anticipation of the Prime Minister's visit.

    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 4) honored the Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Shivaji, on a momentous day at the Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg. Amidst this commemoration, he actively participated in the 'Navy Day 2023' celebrations held at Sindhudurg, gracing the operational demonstrations showcasing the might of the Indian Navy's ships, submarines, aircraft, and special forces at Tarkarli beach.

    The 'Navy Day 2023' holds profound significance, serving as a homage to the maritime legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Beyond a mere ceremony, this event reveres Shivaji Maharaj's enduring influence, notably reflected in the naval ensign adopted last year during the commissioning of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

    The day's preparations were comprehensive, with the Maharashtra and Sindhudurg Police orchestrating elaborate security measures. Tarkarli, Malvan, and neighboring markets paused their regular activities in anticipation of the Prime Minister's visit. Traffic restrictions lined the route from Chipi Airport to Tarkarli Beach, ensuring smooth passage amidst the enhancements made to the surrounding infrastructure and amenities.

    A distinguished gathering graced these historic events, with Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs, ministers, local representatives, and eminent dignitaries converging to pay tribute to the occasion. Their presence highlighted the collective importance attached to honoring Shivaji Maharaj's legacy and celebrating the Indian Navy's valor and strength.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
