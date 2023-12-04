Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajya Sabha Chairman revokes AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension, BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao initiates motion

    The suspension in question took place in August during the Monsoon Session when Chadha was accused of a "breach of privilege." Allegations surfaced regarding Chadha including the names of five Rajya Sabha MPs in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill without obtaining their prior consent.

    Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday (December 4) made a significant decision by overturning the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha. This decision came about following a motion presented by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP GVL Narasimha Rao. Rao proposed that the suspension Chadha had undergone should be considered sufficient punishment and suggested the House deliberate on terminating Chadha's suspension effective immediately.

    Chadha, upon learning of this decision, expressed immense joy and appreciation. He conveyed his gratitude to both the Supreme Court and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for their pivotal roles in reaching this resolution.

    Further claims suggested that Chadha not only failed to seek their approval but also purportedly forged their signatures for the motion, which eventually received passage in both Houses.

    The recent turn of events with the revocation of Chadha's suspension marks a crucial shift in the narrative surrounding this incident. It highlights the power of reconsideration and reevaluation within the parliamentary framework, indicating a willingness to review and address concerns raised during earlier proceedings.

    The reinstatement of Chadha and the acknowledgment of the circumstances leading to his suspension reflect the complexities within parliamentary conduct. This decision not only affects the involved individuals but also underscores the significance of due process and adherence to protocols within legislative bodies.

