Cyclone Michaung: Indian Army in action, rescues Chennai residents amidst heavy rainfall and floods

The incessant rain inundated several parts of Chennai, leaving vehicles submerged and streets flooded. Traffic jams paralyzed the city due to waterlogged roads, particularly evident on Chennai's Chrompet GST Road.

Amid heavy rainfall wreaking havoc in Chennai, the 12 Madras Unit of the Indian Army stepped in to rescue individuals stranded in waterlogged areas like Mugalivakkam and Manapakkam. The relentless downpour led to severe waterlogging, causing chaos and disruptions across the city and neighboring regions.

As the situation escalated, the Tamil Nadu government announced the closure of schools, colleges, and government offices in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts for December 5 due to Cyclone Michaung's impact. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and anticipated moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on December 4 and 5.

The adverse weather conditions also affected transport hubs severely. Chennai airport suspended arrivals and departures until 11 pm due to the incessant rains, leading to the cancellation of approximately 70 flights. The Airport Authority of India confirmed the shutdown of runways and tarmac due to waterlogging.

Further exacerbating the transportation woes, eleven express trains departing from Chennai Central were canceled on Monday due to escalating water levels at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge.

The combined effects of heavy rainfall and cyclonic conditions have prompted swift government action and aid efforts by the Indian Army. As Chennai grapples with the aftermath of torrential rains, concerted efforts are underway to mitigate the impact and ensure the safety of affected residents.