Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cyclone Michaung: Indian Army in action, rescues Chennai residents amidst heavy rainfall and floods

    The incessant rain inundated several parts of Chennai, leaving vehicles submerged and streets flooded. Traffic jams paralyzed the city due to waterlogged roads, particularly evident on Chennai's Chrompet GST Road.

    Cyclone Michaung: Indian Army in action, rescues Chennai residents amidst heavy rainfall and floods AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 3:27 PM IST

    Amid heavy rainfall wreaking havoc in Chennai, the 12 Madras Unit of the Indian Army stepped in to rescue individuals stranded in waterlogged areas like Mugalivakkam and Manapakkam. The relentless downpour led to severe waterlogging, causing chaos and disruptions across the city and neighboring regions.

    As the situation escalated, the Tamil Nadu government announced the closure of schools, colleges, and government offices in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts for December 5 due to Cyclone Michaung's impact. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and anticipated moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on December 4 and 5.

    Stay Safe Chennai: India prays for people's safety amid Cyclone Michaung chaos; fears of repeat of 2015 looms

    The incessant rain inundated several parts of Chennai, leaving vehicles submerged and streets flooded. Traffic jams paralyzed the city due to waterlogged roads, particularly evident on Chennai's Chrompet GST Road.

    The adverse weather conditions also affected transport hubs severely. Chennai airport suspended arrivals and departures until 11 pm due to the incessant rains, leading to the cancellation of approximately 70 flights. The Airport Authority of India confirmed the shutdown of runways and tarmac due to waterlogging.

    Further exacerbating the transportation woes, eleven express trains departing from Chennai Central were canceled on Monday due to escalating water levels at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge.

    Cyclone Michaung intensifies; orange alert for Chennai, red for Tiruvallur district for next 24 hours

    The combined effects of heavy rainfall and cyclonic conditions have prompted swift government action and aid efforts by the Indian Army. As Chennai grapples with the aftermath of torrential rains, concerted efforts are underway to mitigate the impact and ensure the safety of affected residents.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 3:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stay Safe Chennai: India prays for people's safety amid Cyclone Michaung chaos; fears of repeat of 2015 looms snt

    Stay Safe Chennai: India prays for people's safety amid Cyclone Michaung chaos; fears of repeat of 2015 looms

    Rajya Sabha Chairman revokes AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension, BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao initiates motion AJR

    Rajya Sabha Chairman revokes AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension, BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao initiates motion

    Chennai resident's Cyclone Michaung ordeal: Flooded streets, missed flight and elevator rescue (WATCH) snt

    Chennai resident's Cyclone Michaung ordeal: Flooded streets, missed flight and elevator rescue (WATCH)

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram grabs spot in 24 'out-of-the-box' tech advancing cities rkn

    Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram grabs spot in 24 'out-of-the-box' tech advancing cities

    Cyclone Michaung intensifies orange alert for Chennai red alert for Tiruvallur district for next 24 hours gcw

    Cyclone Michaung intensifies; orange alert for Chennai, red for Tiruvallur district for next 24 hours

    Recent Stories

    cricket Suryakumar Yadav's inspiring words fuel Arshdeep Singh's sensational bowling performance in 5th T20I osf

    Suryakumar Yadav's inspiring words fuel Arshdeep Singh's sensational bowling performance in 5th T20I

    7 delicious date-infused dishes for winter warmth SHG

    7 delicious date-infused dishes for winter warmth

    7 reasons to visit Pondicherry in DecemberATG EAI

    7 reasons to visit Pondicherry in December

    Here is why Google has delayed ChatGPT rival Gemini AI launch gcw

    Here's why Google has delayed ChatGPT rival 'Gemini' AI launch

    Mandarin to Hindi-7 most spoken languages in 2023 RBA EAI

    Mandarin to Hindi-7 most spoken languages in 2023

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon