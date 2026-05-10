After TVK's historic win, Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu's new CM. Minister KG Arunraj called it a 'historic chapter', outlining priorities like clean governance, women's safety, and a drug-free state, starting with a white paper on finances.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader KG Arunraj said the historic chapter of Tamil Nadu has begun after the new Chief Minister Vijay and nine ministers were sworn-in on Sunday. KG Arunraj, who is one of the nine ministers, outlined party priorities, focusing on clean and neat governments, women's welfare, women's safety and a drug-free state.

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"This is a historic occasion. A historic chapter has begun in the history of Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu have given this huge mandate with hopes and trust in our people, in our leader," he said. "We will fulfil all the priorities. Our priority will be clean and neat governments, women's welfare, women's safety and a drug-free state. First, we will bring out a white paper to know the exact state of our financial situation in the state, and accordingly, we'll make the decision," he added.

Vijay Takes Oath as 13th Chief Minister

Vijay has assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in Chennai shortly after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state following TVK's historic electoral victory. Along with Vijay, who secured the support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member state Assembly, Arlekar also administered the oath of office to the new Cabinet of Vijay that includes ministers 'Bussy' N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K A Sengottaiyan, K G Arunraaj, P Venkataramanan, C T R Nirmal Kumar, A Rajmohan, Keerthana and K T Prabhu.

Upon his arrival at the Civil Secretariat, Vijay was welcomed with a grand reception by senior officers and government employees. The newly sworn-in Chief Minister also received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Secretariat before entering the premises to formally begin his tenure.

'New Era of Secular, Social Justice': Vijay's First Speech

In his first speech as Chief Minister, Vijay thanked the people of the State for placing their trust in him and called for a "new era" of governance based on secularism and social justice. "Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning, the start of a new era of secular, social justice," he said amid loud cheers from supporters and party workers.

The actor-turned-politician stressed his humble roots and assured the public that he would remain committed to honest governance. "I am not some divine messenger or prophet. I am just an ordinary human being living a normal life. I will never deceive you with false promises. I will only promise what is possible," Vijay said.

Historic Mandate in 2026 Elections

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations. Popularly known as 'Thalapathy', Vijay's rise has drawn comparisons with former Chief Minister and actor MG Ramachandran. (ANI)