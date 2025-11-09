Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri declared India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and urged Hindus to take to the streets to protect the nation. He also sought donations for the army. Shikhar Dhawan and 'The Great Khali' joined his padayatra.

'Hindus Should Come Out on the Streets'

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on Sunday stated that India is a Hindu Rashtra and that Hindus in the country should take to the streets to protect the nation, their religion, and its cultural traditions. Speaking to ANI, Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said, "The third day is concluding with grandeur. We have come out on the streets for Hindus. The Hindus of the nation should come out on the streets for the nation and religion. Every Indian should donate to the army so that the Indian army becomes more powerful and our country prospers, and we can be protected from unopposed forces, and a befitting reply can be given to the foreigners who want to break the country.India is already a Hindu nation. We want a Hindu nation in the hearts of the people..."

Acharya Shastri also appealed to citizens to contribute towards the Indian Army, saying, "Every Indian should donate to the army so that the Indian army becomes more powerful and our country prospers, and we can be protected from unopposed forces, and a befitting reply can be given to the foreigners who want to break the country."

"Bharat Hindu Rashtra hi hai. Logon ke dilon pe humein chahiye Hindu Rashtra (India is already a Hindu nation. We want a Hindu nation in the hearts of the people)," he added.

Shikhar Dhawan, 'The Great Khali' Extend Support

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Indian veteran wrestler 'The Great Khali' joined Dhirendra Krishna Shastri during the ongoing Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padayatra 2025 on Saturday.

Dhawan expressed his support for Acharya Dhirendra Shastri's padayatra, stating it's aimed at uniting Hindus and promoting Hindutva. "I am very happy to be here. The idea behind Acharya Dhirendra Shastri's padayatra is to make Hindus rise above caste lines and promote Hindutva. There is great strength in unity. Hindus should unite and become strong for a strong nation," Shikhar Dhawan told ANI.

Veteran wrestler Khali felt everyone should attend this padyatra and make it successful. "Everyone should attend this padyatra and make it successful."

About the Padayatra

Earlier, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, speaking about the Padayatra, said the march will begin with the national anthem and the Hanuman Chalisa, adding that around 40,000 people from across the country have registered to participate in the journey. (ANI)