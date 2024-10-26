'Hindi unites nation': CM Yogi Adityanath highlights power of language at Samvadi Gorakhpur

The Chief Minister observed that while Shyam Narayan Pandey celebrated the valor of Maharana Pratap in his writings, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan highlighted the courage and empowerment of Indian women by portraying Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, said that Hindi is a powerful unifier of the nation. Addressing the 'Samvadi Gorakhpur' event, organized by a leading media group in Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that Hindi played a vital role in connecting the leaders with the public during India’s freedom movement. “Only a language spoken from the heart can captivate people; Hindi has united the nation by serving as a strong communication bridge from North to South and East to West,” he said.

He added: “Efforts are often made to spread misconceptions about Hindi, yet it remains the strongest medium to connect the nation. Prime Minister Modi embraces this by frequently using Hindi, establishing dialogue not only within India but also on global platforms.”

In his speech, he emphasized the significance of the Hindi language, the vision of a self-reliant India, the upliftment of workers, and the value of local products.

He noted that the media, regarded as the fourth pillar of democracy, plays a crucial role in raising public awareness and bringing societal issues to the government’s attention.

“In our parliamentary democracy, the media has naturally been recognized as the fourth pillar. During the freedom struggle, newspapers and magazines fueled a wave of public consciousness. Revolutionary groups and leaders were often associated with publications, striving to awaken the masses through platforms like Swaraj, Rashtradharma, and Dharmayug. Many poems and writings emerged that stirred the conscience of the nation,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister also recalled the final words of Ram Prasad Bismil, hero of the Kakori Train Action, noting how his words inspired countless young people to join the freedom movement.

The Chief Minister observed that while Shyam Narayan Pandey celebrated the valor of Maharana Pratap in his writings, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan highlighted the courage and empowerment of Indian women by portraying Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi.

“The words of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, dedicated to the revolutionaries who sacrificed everything for India's independence, continue to inspire us all. He said, ‘Kalam aaj unki jai bol’ jinhone matrubhumi ke liye sab kuch samarpit kar diya. Unke liye nahi jinhone satta ke liye swabhiman ke saath samjhauta kiya ho’. This is the same inspiration that Bharatendu Harishchandra gave us.”

Referring to the G-20 Summit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted that the event greatly enhanced India’s image on the global stage, with Hindi serving as the official language of communication. He highlighted how the Government of India chose Hindi as the primary medium of expression for the summit.

The Chief Minister shared that participants from Germany at the G-20 Summit remarked that India’s hosting of the event was unique and distinct from past summits.

Discussing the vision of a self-reliant India, the Chief Minister endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative. He explained that under the ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme in Uttar Pradesh, the unique products of 75 districts are being developed and promoted.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the ODOP scheme has offered economic support to artisans and craftsmen in UP, with skilled artisans exporting products worth Rs 2 lakh crore annually.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared that through the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, rural artisans in Uttar Pradesh are receiving training and tools to help them achieve self-reliance in their traditional crafts. Additionally, the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana is creating new employment opportunities by offering interest-free loans to young entrepreneurs.

Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of reviving the tradition of writing and dialogue, noting that Hindi cinema and newspapers have brought global recognition to the Hindi language.

He underscored the need to further strengthen Hindi in the digital age, asserting that the vision of a self-reliant and developed India can be achieved by valuing language, handicrafts, and skilled craftsmanship. Only through pride and respect for Indian culture and language can the nation be led toward a strong future.

The event was attended by members of the media group and intellectuals from Gorakhpur.

