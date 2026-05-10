Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora called it 'good fortune' that Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected leader of the BJP and NDA Legislature Party in Assam. Sarma said the new NDA government will take oath on May 12 with PM Modi present.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Sunday termed it a "matter of good fortune" that Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and NDA Legislature Party in Assam.

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Speaking to the reporters, Bora said, "It is a matter of good fortune for us that Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has been elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party in Assam."

Further, BJP MLA Shiladitya Dev said, "Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is supported by every leader...He does what he says; he is a man of commitment."

Sarma Unanimously Elected

Sarma was elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party in Assam ahead of the formation of the new state government.

The announcement was made by Union Minister JP Nadda after a meeting of newly elected NDA legislators in Guwahati.

Addressing the meeting, Nadda said eight resolutions proposing Sarma's name as leader were moved by senior party leaders, including Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Biswajit Daimary, Ajanta Neog, Rameswar Teli, Rajdeep Roy, Ashok Singhal, Pijush Hazarika and Chakradhar Gogoi.

Nadda added that MLAs from the NDA, including BJP, AGP and BPF, were present, and leaders such as Atul Bora of AGP and Rihan Daimary of BPF also supported the proposal. He further said all members unanimously backed Sarma, following which he formally announced him as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and NDA Legislature Party.

Sarma Outlines Vision for Assam

Sarma said the NDA aims to take Assam forward and develop it into one of the most developed states in the country after being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party.

He said the NDA Council of Ministers will take an oath on May 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that the alliance will soon meet the Governor to stake a claim to form the next government in Assam.

"On May 12, the NDA Council of Ministers will take oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I request the people of Assam to continue blessing us in the future as well. We aim to take Assam forward and make it one of the most developed states in the country. I express my gratitude to Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia. We will meet the Governor of Assam to stake our claim to form the next government," he further added. (ANI)