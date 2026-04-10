Himachal Pradesh govt has withdrawn increased tax rates, providing relief to transporters and border residents. A new law will deny pensions to disqualified MLAs, a move aimed at strengthening democracy and curbing defections, says Naresh Chauhan.

Principal Media Advisor to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan, on Friday said the state government has recently withdrawn the recently increased tax rates and provided relief to various sections, including transporters and border residents.

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Clarifying the tax issue, Chauhan said no new tax had been imposed, but only rates were increased earlier, which have now been rolled back. "There was no new tax; the tax already existed. The increased rates have now been taken back by the Chief Minister, and in many cases, additional relief has also been provided," he said.

He added that residents living within a 5-kilometre radius along the Himachal-Punjab border have been granted concessional passes to ease travel difficulties. "People living near border areas were facing problems due to frequent movement between states. Concessional passes have been issued to them," he noted.

Chauhan further said that private bus operators and transporters have been assured of relief. "All categories of transporters--goods carriers and passenger vehicles--have been given relief. The government is open to addressing any remaining concerns," he said, adding that a delegation of transporters had recently met the Chief Minister.

New Law on MLA Disqualification

On the legislative front, Chauhan defended a proposed law regarding the disqualification of MLAs and withdrawal of pension benefits. He said the new provision, introduced after withdrawing the earlier law challenged in court, aims to strengthen democracy. "Under the new law, if an MLA is disqualified by the Vidhan Sabha, they will not be entitled to pension or other benefits. Pension is meant for those who complete their tenure," he said.

Calling it a 'historic step,' Chauhan said the move would discourage defections and attempts to destabilise elected governments. "This law will help strengthen democracy and may serve as a model for the entire country in the future," he added.

Responding to criticism from the BJP, Chauhan accused the opposition of politicising the issue. "The BJP is opposing every decision without understanding its implications. Their role has been to weaken the elected government, but the people of Himachal Pradesh have stood firmly with the Congress government," he said.

Concerns Over Discontinued Central Grant

Raising concerns over the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), Chauhan termed it a major setback for the hill state. He said Himachal Pradesh could lose between Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore annually due to the move. "RDG was our right as a hill state with limited resources. With minimal agricultural land, lack of industries, and difficult terrain, such grants are essential for development," he said.

He further emphasized that the Centre has a responsibility to support smaller states. "After GST implementation, Himachal Pradesh has already suffered significant revenue losses. With a budget deficit of around 13 per cent, it becomes extremely challenging for the state to sustain development without adequate central support," Chauhan added.

He asserted that the state government will continue to raise the issue and fight for its rightful financial support. "This is not a favour but our right. We will continue this fight in the interest of the people of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

(ANI)