Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur greeted the Governor and citizens on New Year. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed his 'Self-Reliant Himachal' goal, promising a focus on green energy, tech jobs, and administrative reforms.

Former Chief Minister and Himachal Pradesh Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, on Thursday visited Raj Bhavan and extended New Year greetings to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Through an X post, he also extended his best wishes for the happiness, health, and prosperity of all the people of the state on the occasion of the New Year. Thakur wished all the people of the state, saying that the New Year 2026 may bring good health, peace, and new energy into everyone's lives.

"Heartfelt thanks to all of you for the New Year greetings! May this year bring excellent health, happiness, prosperity, and new achievements into the lives of all the residents of the state. May all your resolutions be successful, every effort fruitful, and positivity and joy prevail in your lives. May your affection, trust, and good wishes for all of you continue to remain the same," he wrote.

Expressing his gratitude to all the people of the state for their New Year wishes, he said that the immense affection, good wishes, and heartfelt messages received from every corner of the state on the occasion of the New Year have deeply touched and overwhelmed him. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the people of the state for the warmth, trust, and love with which they sent their New Year greetings. He said that this affection and support are his greatest strength. "These New Year messages are not just words, but a symbol of the state's unity, positive thinking, and the collective aspiration for a bright future," he said.

CM Sukhu Reaffirms Commitment to 'Self-Reliant Himachal'

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed his commitment to building a 'Self-Reliant Himachal' on Thursday, as officials gathered at his residence on the occasion of the New Year.

According to an official release, to preserve the natural beauty of the state, CM said that "the government would focus on green and sustainable energy." He further emphasised the need to promote high-tech industries to create more jobs.

"The government would carry out strong reforms in agriculture, healthcare, education and infrastructure to make public services more efficient and accessible, in line with the vision of 'Vyavastha Parivartan'," CM Sukhu stated on the New Year. His remarks come amid a vibrant, celebratory atmosphere in 'Oak Over', the official residence of the Chief Minister and the State Secretariat, where people gathered early in the morning to exchange New Year greetings, the release noted. (ANI)