Citing fiscal stress, the Himachal Pradesh government has deferred salaries for senior officials for six months, starting April 2026. The deferment is tiered at 30% and 20% based on seniority, with safeguards for those with existing loans.

The Himachal Pradesh government has notified a six-month deferment of a portion of salaries for senior officials and department heads, citing fiscal stress and the need for prudent financial management. The order, issued by the Finance (Regulations) Department on April 18, will take effect from the salary for April 2026, payable in May. Officials described the move as a temporary and collective effort to manage the state's financial resources more efficiently in view of prevailing economic conditions.

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Tiered Deferment Structure

As per the notification, the deferment follows a tiered structure based on seniority. A 30 per cent deferment will apply to top administrative officials, including the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Director General of Police, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. A 20 per cent deferment has been mandated for Secretaries, Heads of Departments, and senior police and forest officials, including officers up to the rank of Inspector General, Deputy Inspector General, and Senior Superintendent of Police.

Safeguards for Employees

The government has introduced safeguards to minimise the impact on employees with financial liabilities. Employees servicing loans may submit an undertaking to their Drawing and Disbursing Officer, following which the deferment will be calculated on the salary remaining after deduction of loan instalments.

Clarification on Deductions and Benefits

It has also been clarified that statutory deductions such as income tax and contributions to NPS, UPS, and GPF will continue to be calculated on the full salary amount to avoid future accounting issues. Further, the deferred portion will continue to be counted for pensionary benefits, leave encashment, and other service-related entitlements.

Directive for State-Supported Bodies

The decision has been extended to boards, corporations, public sector undertakings, universities, and autonomous bodies receiving budgetary support from the state government, which have been directed to adopt similar measures.

Transparency and Reassurance

To ensure transparency, both payable and deferred components will be reflected in the e-salary system and employee pay slips. The government emphasised that the deferment is not a permanent deduction and that the withheld amount will be released at a later stage, depending on the financial position of the state.