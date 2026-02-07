The 11th session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly begins Feb 16, announced by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. Instead of a special session, the budget session will address the critical Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) issue, as advised by the Governor.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's 11th Session to Begin Feb 16

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Saturday said that the 11th session of the 14th Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence on February 16.

According to an official release, Pathania said that the Assembly Secretariat has issued the official notification following the recommendation of the Governor. "The eleventh session of the fourteenth Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin on February 16, 2026, at pm," he said. So far total number of days has not been finalised.

Focus on Financial Issues and RDG

Sources say that first, the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) issue would be discussed, and after a break, the budget session would be resumed. He added that the session would formally begin with the Governor's address. "The session will commence with the Governor's address at 2:00 pm. After the address, obituary references will be taken up, followed by legislative business," Pathania said. The notification regarding the session was issued by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat earlier in the day.

Special Session Scrapped on Governor's Advice

The upcoming Budget session is expected to witness discussions on key political, financial and legislative issues concerning the state. The Himachal Pradesh government earlier had planned a special on the financial position of the state after the recent report of the 16th Finance Commission was released and the decision to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grants to states, including Himachal Pradesh.

The governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, has advised the state government to convene the scheduled budget session, and the advice of the governor was accepted by the state government. The Governor has suggested that there will be no special session, as his consent has not been given. We are going with his suggestion. The matter of RDG will be brought up during the Budget session," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said

CM Sukhu added, "On Sunday, a cabinet meeting will be held, and we have also planned a presentation on the RDG, and we have also invited the Opposition for this. Let's see if they want to support the state or not."

Government Urges Bipartisan Support

Meanwhile, the Revenue Minister of HP Jagat Singh negi while speaking with ANI, said, "A cabinet meeting and a meeting on the state's special financial position have been called following the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant." Calling upon the Opposition, Negi added, "If the Opposition truly stands with Himachal Pradesh, they should participate and speak in the interest of the state. If they do not attend, it will be clear where they stand."

Opposition Confirms Participation

Jai Ram Thakur, the LoP and former HP CM, had made it clear that to attend the special session Opposition was ready, but nowthat the Budget session has been announced, the Opposition will take part in it. On attending all party meetings and presentations on the RDG issue,the Opposition has already made it clear that they already had a Pre-scheduled programme for Sunday, as they were informed on this Saturday at the last minute. (ANI)