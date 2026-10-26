Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated Valmiki Jayanti in Shimla, announced Rs 25 lakh aid for the local temple, and promoted the Maharishi Valmiki Kamgaar Awas Yojana to provide housing support to the community's sanitation workers.

Himachal Pradesh CM Celebrates Valmiki Jayanti

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today paid obeisance at Bhagwan Valmiki Temple in Krishna Nagar, Shimla, on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and extended greetings to the people of the state. He also announced financial assistance of Rs. 25 lakh for the temple.

The Chief Minister said that Maharishi Valmiki is a great symbol of India's cultural, literary and spiritual heritage. Through the composition of the Ramayana, he gave humanity the message of truth, justice, compassion, sacrifice and duty, which continues to guide society even today. He said that development was meaningful only when every section of society gets equal opportunities, and no one is left behind due to social or economic difficulties.

Commitment to Social Justice and Welfare

The Congress party believes in the Constitution and its values, and the state government was committed to ensuring social justice, equality and dignity for every individual. The Chief Minister said that the government aimed to ensure that every family could afford a dignified life, better education and opportunities to become self-reliant.

Launch of Housing Scheme for Sanitation Workers

In line with this vision, the state government had launched the Maharishi Valmiki Kamgaar Awas Yojana. Under this scheme, eligible sanitation workers belonging to the Valmiki community were being provided financial assistance of Rs. 3 lakh to construct pucca houses. To be eligible for the scheme, the annual income of a family must be less than Rs. 2.5 lakh and the family should not own a pucca house.

He said that the state government was committed to ensuring respect and equal opportunities for all communities. Many families had been residing in Krishna Nagar for a long time. The government would conduct a survey of these families and the houses in the area, and consider preparing a welfare plan for their benefit. The Chief Minister said that all members of the Valmiki community were part of his extended family and the government was continuously working for their welfare and upliftment.

CM Sukhu on X said, "On the sacred occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, prayers were offered at the Lord Valmiki Temple in Krishna Nagar, Shimla, seeking the well-being and prosperity of the people of the state. The Valmiki community has made a significant contribution to social and cultural development. Reiterated the state government's commitment to the welfare and upliftment of the community's brothers and sisters through dialogue with them. Under the Maharishi Valmiki Shramik Awas Yojana, families with an annual income of up to 2.50 lakh rupees are being provided with assistance of 3 lakh rupees for building houses. Consideration is also being given to introducing another scheme in the interest of the community, so that every needy family receives support."

Earlier, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a medical camp in Krishna Nagar. MLA Harish Janartha, MLA Sanjay Awasthy, State Scheduled Castes Commission member Digvijay Malhotra, Municipal Corporation Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan, councillors, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)