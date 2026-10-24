CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the Pangi Apple brand to provide a distinct market identity to produce from the tribal region, while promoting natural farming to support local farmers and boost the economic growth of the Pangi Sub-Division.

Himachal Pradesh Launches Pangi Apple Brand

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the ‘Pangi Apple’ brand on Saturday to promote naturally grown apples from Pangi and provide the region’s produce with a distinct identity in the market. CM said the state government was vigorously promoting natural farming and the initiative would help enhance the market recognition of apples produced in the remote tribal region. He said Pangi Sub-Division had been declared the state’s first Natural Farming Sub-Division. The initiative aims to strengthen the local economy and improve economic opportunities and quality of life for residents, said a release.

Production and Market Strategy

Pangi has around 370 hectares under apple cultivation, with more than 1.04 lakh apple plants. Production of around 35,000 boxes, equivalent to approximately 550 metric tonnes, is expected this season. Sukhu said that Pangi apples had so far been marketed outside the valley in cartons branded as ‘Kullu Apples’ or ‘Kinnaur Apples’, limiting recognition of the region’s own produce. To address this, customised ‘Pangi Apple’ cartons in 20-kg and 10-kg capacities have been introduced and will be provided to farmers at a 50 per cent subsidy.

Impact on Local Livelihoods

The chief minister said that the initiative was part of the state government’s vision to develop Pangi as the state’s first chemical-free sub-division through natural farming. It would also help strengthen the livelihoods of around 6,300 farming households, encourage local entrepreneurship and create greater economic opportunities. (ANI)

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