At a CII conference, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu invited investment in tourism, food processing, and IT. He announced a Rs. 3,000 crore tourism investment, highlighted green industry support, and assured infrastructure development.

CM Sukhu Invites Investment, Pledges Tourism Boost According to the Himachal Pradesh government, CM Sukhu said that the present State Government is actively promoting green industries, keeping in view the State's unique geographical and environmental conditions. He further said that the Government would provide all possible support and necessary facilities to industries, and that investment in the tourism and hospitality sectors is being actively encouraged. The government also plans to invest Rs. 3,000 crore in tourism in the coming times, he added. Commitment to Infrastructure and Ease of Doing Business Enhancing Connectivity He said that heliports are being constructed at district headquarters and prominent tourist places of the State, and added that heli-taxi services have already been introduced, with plans underway to expand this facility. Additionally, the expansion of the Kangra airport is in progress. Support for Industries The Chief Minister assured that any form of harassment of industrialists would not be tolerated and their grievances could be brought directly to his notice. He further stated that a bulk drug park is being developed at Haroli in Una district, where incentives are being offered to investors.Emphasising improvements in the single-window system, he said that all clearances for industries should be provided at one place and the Industries Department should actively facilitate investors. Infrastructure in Industrial Belts Sukhu said that most industries in the state are located along the borders with neighbouring States and added that the Government is focusing on developing better infrastructure in these areas. He said that underground utility ducts, on the lines of Shimla, would be developed in Baddi, and efforts are being made to address power load issues in industrial areas.He further said that the State Government is bearing 50 per cent of the cost, along with land acquisition expenses, to extend railway connectivity to Baddi, which would benefit industries associated with BBMB. He remarked that Himachal Pradesh serves as the "lungs of North India" as well as a "water bowl," but it has been deprived of its rightful share. He said that financial assistance under Article 275(1) of the Constitution, earlier provided to the State in the form of Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG), has been discontinued and the present Government is fighting to restore it. Industries Minister Highlights State's Resilience and 'Buy Local' Focus Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that CM Sukhu is the first Chief Minister of the State who has been laying special emphasis on resource mobilisation. He added that the people of Himachal Pradesh have continuously faced natural disasters. In 2024, the State also witnessed a political crisis, but the government confronted these challenges with resilience.He said that the State Government extended assistance to disaster-affected people from its own resources. However, despite the Prime Minister's announcement, disaster-affected families in Himachal Pradesh are still awaiting financial assistance of Rs. 1,500 crore from the Centre, he added.Chauhan further said that Himachal Pradesh offers a conducive environment for industries, with no shortage of power and a strong law and order system. "We are focusing on building from within and that begins with a simple but powerful message: buy local. When we choose locally made products, we are not just supporting our businesses, we are strengthening our economy, sustaining livelihoods, and laying the foundation for a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh," he added.Director Industries Dr. Yunus, CII Northern Region Chairperson Anjali Singh, Deepan Garg, Puneet Kaura, Sanjay Suri from CII and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) While presiding over the CII Himachal Pradesh Annual Conference themed "Building a Future-Ready Himachal Pradesh for a Better Tomorrow: Harnessing Local Strengths for Global Competitiveness" in Shimla late evening on Thursday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu invited industry leaders to invest in the tourism, food processing and Information Technology sectors.According to the Himachal Pradesh government, CM Sukhu said that the present State Government is actively promoting green industries, keeping in view the State's unique geographical and environmental conditions. He further said that the Government would provide all possible support and necessary facilities to industries, and that investment in the tourism and hospitality sectors is being actively encouraged. The government also plans to invest Rs. 3,000 crore in tourism in the coming times, he added.He said that heliports are being constructed at district headquarters and prominent tourist places of the State, and added that heli-taxi services have already been introduced, with plans underway to expand this facility. Additionally, the expansion of the Kangra airport is in progress.The Chief Minister assured that any form of harassment of industrialists would not be tolerated and their grievances could be brought directly to his notice. He further stated that a bulk drug park is being developed at Haroli in Una district, where incentives are being offered to investors.Emphasising improvements in the single-window system, he said that all clearances for industries should be provided at one place and the Industries Department should actively facilitate investors.Sukhu said that most industries in the state are located along the borders with neighbouring States and added that the Government is focusing on developing better infrastructure in these areas. He said that underground utility ducts, on the lines of Shimla, would be developed in Baddi, and efforts are being made to address power load issues in industrial areas.He further said that the State Government is bearing 50 per cent of the cost, along with land acquisition expenses, to extend railway connectivity to Baddi, which would benefit industries associated with BBMB. He remarked that Himachal Pradesh serves as the "lungs of North India" as well as a "water bowl," but it has been deprived of its rightful share. He said that financial assistance under Article 275(1) of the Constitution, earlier provided to the State in the form of Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG), has been discontinued and the present Government is fighting to restore it.Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that CM Sukhu is the first Chief Minister of the State who has been laying special emphasis on resource mobilisation. He added that the people of Himachal Pradesh have continuously faced natural disasters. In 2024, the State also witnessed a political crisis, but the government confronted these challenges with resilience.He said that the State Government extended assistance to disaster-affected people from its own resources. However, despite the Prime Minister's announcement, disaster-affected families in Himachal Pradesh are still awaiting financial assistance of Rs. 1,500 crore from the Centre, he added.Chauhan further said that Himachal Pradesh offers a conducive environment for industries, with no shortage of power and a strong law and order system. "We are focusing on building from within and that begins with a simple but powerful message: buy local. When we choose locally made products, we are not just supporting our businesses, we are strengthening our economy, sustaining livelihoods, and laying the foundation for a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh," he added.Director Industries Dr. Yunus, CII Northern Region Chairperson Anjali Singh, Deepan Garg, Puneet Kaura, Sanjay Suri from CII and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source