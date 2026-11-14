Himachal CM's advisor Naresh Chauhan slammed MP Kangana Ranaut for controversial remarks against the Gandhi family, calling them culturally inappropriate. This follows an FIR filed against Ranaut in Shimla for her recent social media posts.

Himachal Advisor Criticizes Kangana Ranaut Over Controversial Remarks

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan on Saturday criticised BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut over her controversial social media remarks concerning the Gandhi family, saying her statements were inconsistent with the cultural ethos of Himachal Pradesh and had made people in the state uncomfortable.

Reacting to the registration of an FIR against Ranaut by Shimla Police, Chauhan, while speaking to ANI in Shimla, said the controversy was not an isolated incident, adding that several BJP leaders in Himachal Pradesh were also uncomfortable with the MP's repeated controversial statements.

"Her remarks against Sonia Gandhi were highly objectionable and inappropriate. It is surprising that a woman could think in such a manner and express herself like this. Such statements do not match the cultural values of Himachal Pradesh, and even people within the BJP are not comfortable with them," Chauhan said.

He said Ranaut's repeated controversial statements appeared to be aimed at attracting publicity, adding that the people of Himachal Pradesh were mature and politically aware enough to understand such political tactics.

On the FIR registered under Sections 196, 353 and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Chauhan said the complaint had been filed by a Shimla resident and that the police had acted in accordance with the law.

"If a person approaches the police with a complaint, there are provisions under the law for taking action. The police have registered an FIR and will carry out their investigation. That is a separate matter. But the BJP must first clarify whether it agrees with the statements made by Kangana Ranaut," he said.

Chauhan questioned the BJP leadership's decision to field Ranaut from Mandi, asking whether the party did not have experienced political workers and leaders who could have been given the ticket.

"What was the political background that justified giving her a ticket? She comes from the film industry, but what was the logic behind bringing her into electoral politics? During her tenure as an MP, what substantial work has she done for the state, particularly when Himachal Pradesh has faced serious challenges? We have mostly seen controversies," he said.

He further alleged that Ranaut's statements had repeatedly placed the BJP's state leadership in an uncomfortable position, forcing party leaders to distance themselves from some of her remarks.

"There have been several occasions when the party has distanced itself from her statements. Even BJP leaders in Himachal Pradesh are concerned about this, but they are unable to speak openly," he claimed.

Chauhan also accused the BJP of using personal attacks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as part of its national political strategy, alleging that Ranaut's remarks were part of an attempt to target the Congress leader and gain attention from the party's central leadership.

He said Rahul Gandhi had emerged as a prominent voice raising people's concerns against the government and alleged that the BJP was attempting to target him through controversial political statements.

Describing Himachal Pradesh as a state known for its dignified political discourse and social values, Chauhan said political differences had traditionally been expressed within certain limits.

"Himachal has its own identity and is known for honest, clean-minded and cultured people. Even political opponents have traditionally maintained dignity while criticising each other. But after Kangana Ranaut entered politics, those boundaries have increasingly been crossed," he said.

Chauhan also raised questions about Ranaut's performance as a Member of Parliament, saying that her responsibility should be to raise issues concerning the people of Mandi and Himachal Pradesh rather than repeatedly making controversial statements.

He pointed out that the state continued to face several challenges following natural disasters and said the MP should have taken up issues concerning the state's interests with the Union Government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced Rs 1,500 crore in assistance during the disaster, but that money has not reached the state government. There are several such issues concerning Himachal Pradesh, and it is the responsibility of an MP to work for the people and raise these matters," he said.

The FIR against Ranaut was registered following a complaint submitted by Shimla resident Captain Atul Sharma to the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, on November 12. The complaint concerns a series of posts published on November 10 from Ranaut's verified X account, accompanying an archival video featuring members of the Gandhi family. The complainant alleged that the posts contained objectionable insinuations concerning the deaths of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, as well as Sanjay Gandhi, and the subsequent political rise of Sonia Gandhi.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed that an FIR had been registered under Sections 196, 353 and 356 of the BNS, dealing with promoting enmity and acts prejudicial to communal harmony, statements and circulation of information that may cause public mischief, and defamation, respectively. The police are expected to investigate the allegations and examine the relevant social media content and digital evidence. There was no immediate response from Kangana Ranaut to the FIR or Chauhan's remarks.