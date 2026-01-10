BJP leaders and others slammed AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's remark that a hijab-clad woman will become India's PM. Assam CM Himanta Sarma said India will have a Hindu PM, while other leaders called the statement divisive and unrealistic.

BJP leaders on Saturday slammed AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's controversial statement that one day a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of India, framing his statement as divisive or unrealistic.

Political Leaders React to Owaisi's Remark

Assam CM: 'India is a Hindu Nation'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to the statement, saying that even though it is constitutionally possible, India, being a Hindu nation, will see a Hindu person becoming the Prime Minister of the country. "Constitutionally, there is no bar. Anyone can become the Prime Minister. But India is a Hindu nation, Hindu civilisation, and we will always believe, and we are extremely confident that the Indian Prime Minister will always be a Hindu person," he said, while speaking to the media.

BJP Spokesperson's Challenge

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also sharply reacted to Owaisi's remarks, challenging him to make a 'Pasmanda' muslim or hijab-clad woman the president of AIMIM. "Hijabwali will become PM, says Miyaan Owaisi. Miyaan Owaisi - constitution stops nobody, but I challenge you to make a Pasmanda or Hijabwali as your president of AIMIM first," Poonawalla said in a post on X.

Congress and Shiv Sena Weigh In

Meanwhile, Congress leader Imran Masood disagreed with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's "hijab-clad woman as PM" remarks and said that the latter's statement is like "seeing stars during the day." Speaking with ANI, Imran Masood said, "He is talking about things that are impossible; it's like seeing stars during the day. Why is he talking about something that's simply not possible? Everyone has rights within a democracy. Wearing or not wearing a hijab is a personal matter."

Moreover, Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC emphasised that leadership should be based on performance and popular mandate, not caste, creed, or community. She added that a woman Prime Minister could be supported in the future on merit. "Asaduddin Owaisi, there is no vacancy for the Prime Minister's slot. Narendra Modi's popularity is known to one and all. First, let your members of parliament be elected, then dream about a Prime Minister. Yes, at some stage, we too would want a woman Prime Minister, but not based on her caste, creed, or community, but on her good work and the popular mandate of the people of India," Shaina said.

BJP MLA Accuses Owaisi of Appeasement

BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya slammed AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement that a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of India. Accusing him of appeasement politics, he said Owaisi focuses on only one community.

Reacting to Owaisi's recent statement, Acharya said that such remarks reflect a mindset driven by politics centred around a particular community. "This kind of nonsense will continue to run through the minds of those who practice appeasement politics and politics based on a particular community. Why don't you talk about India?" he said, questioning Owaisi.

Acharya further alleged that Owaisi remains fixated on Pakistan, rather than contributing to constructive discourse within the country. "Why don't you talk about India?... You only seem to have Pakistan on your mind," the BJP MLA said.

Taking his attack further, Acharya said that those who wished to choose a nation on the basis of religion had already done so in 1947. "Those who wanted to choose their country based on religion, who wanted to run their country based on Sharia law, made their decision and went with Jinnah," he said.

"But even today, the ghost of Jinnah still haunts some people here, and it keeps resurfacing.", he added.

Owaisi's remarks come amid intense campaigning for Mumbai's upcoming civic elections, which are scheduled to be held on January 15. The results will be announced on January 16.

What Asaduddin Owaisi Said

Highlighting the inclusivity of the Indian Constitution, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said that one day a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of India.

Speaking at the election meeting in Solapur, Maharashtra, on Friday, Owaisi argued that such inclusivity is not offered in Pakistan's constitution, which restricts people of other religions from holding top posts. "The constitution of Pakistan clearly states that a person belonging to only one religion can become the Prime Minister of the country. Baba Sahib's constitution says that any citizen of India can become Prime Minister, CM, or mayor. It is my dream that a day will come when a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of this country," he said.

Owaisi further said that those who "spread hate against Muslims will come to an end" and when love becomes common, people will realise "how their people's mind was poisoned." (ANI)