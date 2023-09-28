Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ujjain rape case: No arrests made yet, discrepancies emerge in police statements, case documents

    Initially, police suggested that the survivor might be from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, based on her accent. However, the FIR (First Information Report) contains her name and her father's name, contradicting the claim.

    Ujjain rape case: No arrests made yet, discrepancies emerge in police statements, case documents AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    In a horrifying incident in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, a 15-year-old girl who had been raped was found semi-naked and bleeding as she went door-to-door seeking help. The case has triggered nationwide outrage, but as new details emerge, discrepancies in police statements and case documents have raised concerns, and the culprits remain at large.

    1. Suspect Questioned, No Concrete Evidence: A local auto-rickshaw driver was questioned after authorities reviewed CCTV footage from the area where the survivor sought help. While bloodstains were found in the rickshaw, no conclusive evidence linking the driver to the crime was discovered. Police are continuing to question individuals and examine circumstantial evidence for leads.

    2. The Prayagraj Theory vs. Home District: Initially, police suggested that the survivor might be from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, based on her accent. However, the FIR (First Information Report) contains her name and her father's name, contradicting the claim. A senior police officer later clarified that the girl is from a district in Madhya Pradesh, residing with her grandfather and elder brother.

    Punjab police arrests Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira in connection with old drug case

    3. The Survivor's Statement: Although police initially stated that the survivor couldn't provide any information, the accessed FIR includes her detailed statement, describing the brutality she endured. The FIR invokes sections of the Indian Penal Code related to rape and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, based on her statement.

    4. 700 km from Home: Recent information reveals that the girl hails from a district in Madhya Pradesh over 700 km away from Ujjain, where she was found. She left home on Sunday afternoon and arrived in Ujjain on the same day, suggesting a travel time of approximately 12 hours.

    5. Fresh CCTV Footage: New CCTV footage captured during the police investigation shows the girl walking in her school uniform in Ujjain, appearing to be in school attire at 3 am. However, later footage shows her semi-naked and bleeding, indicating that the crime likely occurred in the early hours of Monday.

    Viral video prompts arrest of Moradabad landlord, his son for hoisting Pakistani flag | WATCH

    6. Varied Responses from Bystanders: Initial visuals of the survivor seeking help showed mixed reactions from bystanders. While some individuals provided her with financial assistance, others turned her away. Toll booth staff were among those who aided her. Police clarified that despite appearances, some people did assist her. The girl was eventually rushed to the hospital after a priest from a nearby ashram alerted the authorities.

    The case continues to unfold as authorities work to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was M S Swaminathan? Father of Green Revolution passes away at 98 anr

    Who was M S Swaminathan? Father of Green Revolution passes away at 98

    Punjab police arrests Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira in connection with old drug case AJR

    Punjab police arrests Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira in connection with old drug case

    Viral video prompts arrest of Moradabad landlord, his son for hoisting Pakistani flag WATCH AJR

    Viral video prompts arrest of Moradabad landlord, his son for hoisting Pakistani flag | WATCH

    Controversy over contractual appointments under Kerala's AYUSH Mission; Govt lax in creating permanent posts anr

    Controversy over contractual appointments under Kerala’s AYUSH Mission; Govt lax in creating permanent posts

    Karnataka bandh: Farmer unions to disrupt railway routes on September 29 vkp

    Karnataka bandh: Farmer unions to disrupt railway routes on September 29

    Recent Stories

    Who was M S Swaminathan? Father of Green Revolution passes away at 98 anr

    Who was M S Swaminathan? Father of Green Revolution passes away at 98

    Too hot to touch Netizens fume over overheating issue in Apple iPhone 15 Pro series gcw

    'Too hot to touch': Netizens fume over overheating issue in Apple iPhone 15 Pro series

    Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce decision influenced by ring camera footage? Here are the details

    Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce decision influenced by ring camera footage? Here are the details

    Wish Trailer: Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine perform in Disney's classical story ADC

    Wish Trailer: Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine perform in Disney's classical story

    cricket Mitchell Marsh points out Glenn Maxwell's role in Australia's World Cup quest osf

    Mitchell Marsh points out Glenn Maxwell's role in Australia's World Cup quest

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon