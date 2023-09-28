Ujjain rape case: No arrests made yet, discrepancies emerge in police statements, case documents

Initially, police suggested that the survivor might be from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, based on her accent. However, the FIR (First Information Report) contains her name and her father's name, contradicting the claim.

In a horrifying incident in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, a 15-year-old girl who had been raped was found semi-naked and bleeding as she went door-to-door seeking help. The case has triggered nationwide outrage, but as new details emerge, discrepancies in police statements and case documents have raised concerns, and the culprits remain at large.

1. Suspect Questioned, No Concrete Evidence: A local auto-rickshaw driver was questioned after authorities reviewed CCTV footage from the area where the survivor sought help. While bloodstains were found in the rickshaw, no conclusive evidence linking the driver to the crime was discovered. Police are continuing to question individuals and examine circumstantial evidence for leads.

2. The Prayagraj Theory vs. Home District: Initially, police suggested that the survivor might be from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, based on her accent. However, the FIR (First Information Report) contains her name and her father's name, contradicting the claim. A senior police officer later clarified that the girl is from a district in Madhya Pradesh, residing with her grandfather and elder brother.

3. The Survivor's Statement: Although police initially stated that the survivor couldn't provide any information, the accessed FIR includes her detailed statement, describing the brutality she endured. The FIR invokes sections of the Indian Penal Code related to rape and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, based on her statement.

4. 700 km from Home: Recent information reveals that the girl hails from a district in Madhya Pradesh over 700 km away from Ujjain, where she was found. She left home on Sunday afternoon and arrived in Ujjain on the same day, suggesting a travel time of approximately 12 hours.

5. Fresh CCTV Footage: New CCTV footage captured during the police investigation shows the girl walking in her school uniform in Ujjain, appearing to be in school attire at 3 am. However, later footage shows her semi-naked and bleeding, indicating that the crime likely occurred in the early hours of Monday.

6. Varied Responses from Bystanders: Initial visuals of the survivor seeking help showed mixed reactions from bystanders. While some individuals provided her with financial assistance, others turned her away. Toll booth staff were among those who aided her. Police clarified that despite appearances, some people did assist her. The girl was eventually rushed to the hospital after a priest from a nearby ashram alerted the authorities.

The case continues to unfold as authorities work to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.