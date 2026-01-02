Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan cited a 'hectic schedule' for not holding discussions with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah at an event. He explained a Cabinet meeting forced him to leave early, which he termed a 'breach of protocol'.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Thursday, detailed a "hectic" schedule, noting that he was unable to hold any important discussion with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah when they both attended the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage at the Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala. Vijayan shared details about the start of his day and the scheduling issue involving the Karnataka CM.

Scheduling Conflict and Protocol Breach

"I reached the venue in the morning, expecting the Karnataka Chief Minister to arrive earlier. However, he arrived only after the programme had begun, during the welcome address. Since a Cabinet meeting was scheduled thereafter, the presiding address was deferred, and I was invited to speak earlier."

He said that a Cabinet Meeting was scheduled later, which resulted in him speaking before the presiding speaker, which is a departure from the norm. "I publicly stated that I would have to commit what might seem like a breach of protocol. Normally, when the Karnataka Chief Minister is speaking, it is natural justice for me to remain seated. But the Cabinet meeting compelled me to leave early."

A Demanding Day

Before the Cabinet session, the Chief Minister visited actor Mohanlal's home to pay respects following the passing of his mother. Immediately following his official duties, he travelled to Dharmadam to honour the late former public representative K.K. Narayanan before his cremation. "It was an exceptionally demanding day, and there was no opportunity to discuss other issues," the Chief Minister explained.

On Human Rights and 'Bulldozer Justice'

However, he remained firm on his views regarding national and international human rights issues. Responding to queries about his critiques of "bulldozer justice" and minority rights in states like Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister insisted that silence is not an option. "We respond strongly. At times, we even respond to events beyond the country's borders, as we have done in the case of Gaza. That is the normal approach," he said.

"When helpless people are subjected to destruction, a natural response arises. What came from my side was such a response"

Siddaramaiah on Bengaluru Demolition Drive

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday detailed the ongoing demolition drive of illegally built houses in Kogilu village near Yelahanka in Bengaluru, stating that at least 164 sheds have been demolished after issuing notices to the residents. He stressed that the residents refused to leave despite being told the sheds had been built on government land.

"A total of 164 sheds were demolished. Notices were issued to all of them. Despite being informed that this was government land and being asked to vacate, they refused to leave," he said. He held the local revenue officials and tehsildars for the illegal encroachment, saying such dwellings are not possible without their knowledge. (ANI)