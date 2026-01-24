Heavy snowfall for the second day in Doda's Bhalesa area has disrupted essential services and blocked roads. Residents are advised to stay indoors. The much-awaited snow, which also hit other parts of J&K, brought relief after a long dry spell.

Heavy snowfall continued for the second consecutive day in the Bhalesa area of Doda district in the Jammu Division for the last 24 hours. Due to snow obstructing roads and services, the SDM Gandoh, Bhalesa, on behalf of the Doda district administration, advised residents to stay indoors as a safety precaution. Temperatures have dipped below zero.

Services Disrupted, Roads Blocked

Around one foot of snow has been recorded in the plains, while the upper hilly regions received nearly two to three feet of snowfall. All essential services, including electricity and water supply, were disrupted. Roads, including highways and link roads, remain blocked due to landslides, fallen trees, and heavy snow accumulation. Only emergency services are permitted until conditions improve in the area.

Relief After Prolonged Dry Spell

After a prolonged dry spell of nearly three months, snowfall finally began in both the plains and upper reaches of Doda's Bhalesa and its adjoining areas from Friday midnight. As the snow blanketed the entire region, people expressed a sense of significant relief and happiness at the much-awaited snowfall.

Widespread Snowfall Across the Region

The Banihal town of Ramban district on Friday also witnessed the season's first heavy snowfall as fresh snow blanketed the entire region, bringing winter conditions in full force. The snowfall began late at night and continued for several hours, leading to a sharp drop in temperature and reduced visibility.

Meanwhile, Baramulla, Budgam, and the hill resort town of Batote in Ramban also received a significant amount of snowfall, covering the area in a mesmerising white spell.

Travel Disrupted Due to Weather

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was closed on Friday due to heavy rain and snowfall, with movement also stopped at Jakhani Chowk in Udhampur. Snowfall also disrupted air travel, with Srinagar Airport and IndiGo Airlines announcing temporary suspension and cancellation of several flights.

Authorities said that in view of ongoing rains and snow accumulating up to Ramsoo, all types of traffic were halted at safer locations on NH-44 as a precautionary measure because of slippery road conditions.

Winter Carnival Boosts Tourism

Earlier, MLA Daleep Singh Parihar on Sunday said that the ongoing Bhaderwah Winter Carnival is contributing to Jammu and Kashmir's economy by attracting tourists from across the country, expressing gratitude to visitors who travelled from distant places to attend the festival.