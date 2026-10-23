Heavy rain in Virudhunagar has submerged the local bus depot, stalling operations. Meanwhile, authorities have barred trekking to the Sathuragiri Sundara Mahalingam Temple due to rising water levels in the Western Ghats mountain streams.

Bus Services Disrupted in Virudhunagar

Heavy rain that lashed Virudhunagar from Thursday evening through the night inundated the government transport corporation's bus depot, leaving the premises resembling a pond and disrupting bus operations. The fuel-filling section and vehicle maintenance area inside the depot were submerged, making it difficult for staff to refuel buses and carry out repair work. Several buses operating on rural routes were also stranded due to mechanical issues, affecting services and preventing buses from running on time. Transport corporation employees said the depot was located in a low-lying area and that rainwater frequently entered the premises during heavy rainfall. They urged the district administration to take steps to find a permanent solution to prevent recurring waterlogging and ensure the smooth operation of bus services.

Temple Trekking Prohibited Due to Rain

Moreover, the Forest Department has prohibited devotees from trekking to the Sathuragiri Sundara Mahalingam Temple near Vathirairuppu following heavy rain in the Western Ghats, which has increased water flow in streams along the hill route. The temple, located in the Western Ghats near Vathirairuppu, was scheduled to be open to devotees from October 23 to 26 for Pradosham and the full moon day in the Tamil month of Aippasi. However, due to heavy rainfall in the hill region, water flow in the streams along the trekking route has increased significantly. Citing the safety of devotees, the Forest Department has prohibited trekking to the temple on Thursday, which marks Pradosham.

Impact of Rainfall Across Districts

Weather Conditions in Ranipet

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds has been lashing Ranipet district since early this morning, with dark clouds covering the region. The sudden downpour has caused considerable inconvenience to school and college students travelling to their institutions, as well as members of the public commuting to work. Two-wheeler riders and roadside vendors have also been affected by the heavy rain. Meanwhile, rainwater has been flowing through several roads across the district, causing difficulties for commuters. Continuous rainfall since morning has brought cooler weather conditions across the district. At the same time, the increasing inflow of water into water bodies has brought cheer to farmers and the general public, raising hopes of improved water availability.

Relief in Perambalur District

Perambalur district has also been experiencing intermittent moderate rainfall since the early hours of today. The district has been witnessing intense heat over the past few days, with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, the public has been facing considerable discomfort during the daytime. In this situation, rain suddenly began in the early hours of today. Intermittent moderate rainfall has been reported across most parts of Perambalur district, including urban and suburban areas, Kavalpālaiyam, Sencheri, Kurumbalur, Palayam, Valikandapuram, Koneripalayam and Esanai. The rainfall has brought relief to residents and farmers, who have welcomed the change in weather. Cool winds are also blowing across the district.