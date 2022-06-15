Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai - 8 Indian cities that are LGBTQ Friendly

Check out this list of eight Indian cities that have welcomed the community with open arms.

The rainbow flags recognise the LGBTQ people and their contribution to our society as Pride Month. In 2018, the Supreme Court made history by decriminalising homosexuality in India. For the LGBTQ+ community, it was a fresh start. They have the same rights as any other citizen, according to the court. It went on to say that liberty is defined by respect for individual choice. Since then, the attitude against homosexuality in Indian culture has shifted. We're now accepting the reality that loving who you love is perfectly OK.

The momentous decision was greeted positively by the majority of society. Several Indian cities have recently become LGBTQ+-friendly. Check out this list of eight cities that have welcomed the community with open arms.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is noted for its diversified population, which helps to foster contemporary progressive culture. Bangalore Queer Film Festival is held in Karnataka's capital city for our LGBTQ friends. The film festival, which began in 2008, honours films that portray lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and other sexual and gender minorities across the country.

Ladakh

The chilly desert in the country's northernmost section is an excellent spot to spend your holiday. Agencies like India Gay Travel Buddy allow you to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations with new travel companions who also have a thorough understanding of the tourist destination.

Panaji, Goa

Panaji, the capital of Goa, is one of the most accepting cities for LGBTQ people. The city boasts gay-friendly clubs and beaches that are welcoming and progressive.

Mumbai

In the megacity, the colourful and happy Pride Parades, as well as the showbiz sector, are well-known. It brings together viewers and producers to help create and promote social change. Mumbai hosts the Mumbai Queer Film Festival, which highlights gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer films as the country's entertainment capital.



Kolkata

Kolkata, which is noted for its rich artistic and cultural heritage, is also one of the country's most important cities for the LGBTQ community. Every year since 2007, the city has hosted India's oldest LGBT Film and Video Festival. The annual cultural festival presents a diverse selection of films and videos from many genres.

New Delhi

The fight to bring the LGBTQ+ community into the mainstream continues all year in New York, which is the epicentre of all political debates in the country and home to a thriving student-led activist group. New Delhi is always attempting to accept all sorts of individuals, including several gay cafés, a men-only gay guesthouse, a queer-friendly art museum, and one of the country's major pride parades. In fact, there is a spa in Delhi dedicated just to homosexual guys.

Pune

Pune, as a cosmopolitan and youthful city, is one of India's most queer-friendly and tolerant cities. Thousands of students from all across India visit Pune each year to further their studies or begin their careers in the city's various institutions and IT firms. Pune is a fantastic place for loving anybody you want to love, thus it should come as no surprise.



Chennai

The fact that the Tamil Nadu capital organised an event that brought together employers, employees, and activists to address the issues encountered by the gay community at their workplaces demonstrates that Chennai is an LGBTQ+-friendly destination city in India. In 2021, the Madras High Court ordered the state government to prosecute police officers who mistreat LGBTQ+ people. There are around 15 support groups in the city.



