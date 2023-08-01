Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heatwave hits Iran: Officials declare 2-day holiday in response to 'unprecedented heat'

    Southern cities in Iran have already endured several days of exceptional heat, with the mercury soaring above 123 degrees Fahrenheit (51 Celsius) in Ahvaz, a city located in the south. To ensure the well-being of the population, the Iranian authorities have implemented these proactive measures, aiming to minimize the risk of heat-related health issues.

    Heatwave hits Iran: Officials declare 2-day holiday in response to 'unprecedented heat' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 6:22 PM IST

    Amidst a searing wave of "unprecedented heat," Iran has swiftly taken robust measures to safeguard its populace. As soaring temperatures persist, state media confirmed that Wednesday and Thursday of this week will be declared public holidays across the country. In a bid to ensure the well-being of vulnerable groups, the government has issued vital directives, urging the elderly and individuals with health conditions to seek refuge indoors during this scorching period.

    These proactive actions underscore Iran's commitment to minimizing the potential risks posed by the extreme weather conditions and protecting its citizens from heat-related health issues.

    Typhoon Doksuri: Chinese man's car flipped over by flash flood; here's what happened next (WATCH)

    Southern cities in Iran have already endured several days of exceptional heat, with the mercury soaring above 123 degrees Fahrenheit (51 Celsius) in Ahvaz, a city located in the south. To ensure the well-being of the population, the Iranian authorities have implemented these proactive measures, aiming to minimize the risk of heat-related health issues.

    Government spokesman Ali Bahadori-Jahromi, quoted in state media, confirmed the designation of Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays. Additionally, the health ministry has put hospitals on high alert to deal with any potential health emergencies arising from the extreme temperatures.

    While Tehran is expected to face temperatures of around 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, many other regions across the globe have also experienced heatwaves in recent weeks. Scientists have connected these intense heatwaves to the impact of human-induced climate change, emphasizing the urgency of addressing climate-related issues on a global scale.

    As countries continue to grapple with the consequences of extreme weather events, Iran's decision to prioritize the safety of its citizens through measures such as public holidays and health advisories serves as a reminder of the importance of proactive steps to protect vulnerable populations during such challenging climatic conditions.

    Be careful while sending heart emojis to girls if you are in THESE countries; May end up in jail

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 6:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar claims 'big conspiracy', says 70 individuals in custody AJR

    Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar claims 'big conspiracy', says 70 individuals in custody

    Save the date: Chandrayaan-3 lunar-orbit insertion on August 5

    Save the date: Chandrayaan-3 lunar-orbit insertion on August 5

    Bengaluru: Fake currency racket operating via Instagram busted, 3 nabbed vkp

    Bengaluru: Fake currency racket operating via Instagram busted, 3 nabbed

    Gruha Jyothi, Karnataka government's free power scheme, to launch on August 5

    Gruha Jyothi, Karnataka government's free power scheme, to launch on August 5

    Bengaluru: Jeweller stages robbery after watching OTT series, caught vkp

    Bengaluru: Jeweller stages robbery after watching OTT series, caught

    Recent Stories

    Football Kylian Mbappe transfer saga: Is Real Madrid target 'angry' with situation at PSG? osf

    Kylian Mbappe transfer saga: Is Real Madrid target 'angry' with situation at PSG?

    Typhoon Doksuri: Chinese man's car flipped over by flash flood; here's what happened next (WATCH) snt

    Typhoon Doksuri: Chinese man's car flipped over by flash flood; here's what happened next (WATCH)

    Is your infant takig more naps? This could trigger smaller vocabularies and poorer cognition ADC

    Is your infant taking more naps? This could trigger smaller vocabularies and poorer cognition

    The power of mindfulness: Techniques for stress reduction MIS

    The power of mindfulness: Techniques for stress reduction

    Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar claims 'big conspiracy', says 70 individuals in custody AJR

    Nuh violence: Haryana CM Khattar claims 'big conspiracy', says 70 individuals in custody

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon