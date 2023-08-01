Heatwave hits Iran: Officials declare 2-day holiday in response to 'unprecedented heat'

Southern cities in Iran have already endured several days of exceptional heat, with the mercury soaring above 123 degrees Fahrenheit (51 Celsius) in Ahvaz, a city located in the south. To ensure the well-being of the population, the Iranian authorities have implemented these proactive measures, aiming to minimize the risk of heat-related health issues.

Amidst a searing wave of "unprecedented heat," Iran has swiftly taken robust measures to safeguard its populace. As soaring temperatures persist, state media confirmed that Wednesday and Thursday of this week will be declared public holidays across the country. In a bid to ensure the well-being of vulnerable groups, the government has issued vital directives, urging the elderly and individuals with health conditions to seek refuge indoors during this scorching period.

These proactive actions underscore Iran's commitment to minimizing the potential risks posed by the extreme weather conditions and protecting its citizens from heat-related health issues.

Government spokesman Ali Bahadori-Jahromi, quoted in state media, confirmed the designation of Wednesday and Thursday as public holidays. Additionally, the health ministry has put hospitals on high alert to deal with any potential health emergencies arising from the extreme temperatures.

While Tehran is expected to face temperatures of around 39 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, many other regions across the globe have also experienced heatwaves in recent weeks. Scientists have connected these intense heatwaves to the impact of human-induced climate change, emphasizing the urgency of addressing climate-related issues on a global scale.

As countries continue to grapple with the consequences of extreme weather events, Iran's decision to prioritize the safety of its citizens through measures such as public holidays and health advisories serves as a reminder of the importance of proactive steps to protect vulnerable populations during such challenging climatic conditions.

