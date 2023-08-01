Be careful while sending heart emojis to girls if you are in THESE countries; May end up in jail

Anyone found guilty of this act faces up to two years in prison and a punishment that cannot exceed 2,000 Kuwaiti dinars, according to Kuwaiti lawyer Haya Al Shalahi.

Abu Dhabi: In Kuwait, sending a female a heart emoji on WhatsApp or any social media platform is now a crime that is punishable by legislation for inciting debauchery. Anyone found guilty of this act faces up to two years in prison and a punishment that cannot exceed 2,000 Kuwaiti dinars, according to Kuwaiti lawyer Haya Al Shalahi.

At the same time, sending red hearts on WhatsApp may be considered "harassment" under Saudi law, according to a cybercrime specialist.

Using "particular images and emotions during online interactions may develop into a harassment offence if a lawsuit is brought by the aggrieved person," Al Moataz Kutbi, a member of the Anti-Fraud Association in Saudi Arabia, stressed.

Repeat violations might result in a severe punishment of 300,000 Saudi Riyals and a maximum of five years in prison.

