The Bombay High Court has cancelled the bail previously granted to former Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, an accused in the Antilia explosives scare case, following a challenge by the National Investigation Agency.

High Court Revokes Bail for Sachin Waze

The Bombay High Court on Thursday set aside the bail granted to former Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, the main accused in the Antilia explosives scare case involving a Scorpio vehicle carrying gelatin sticks found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai, officials said.

The High Court allowed the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) Criminal Appeal No. 850/2026 (NIA vs. Sachin Waze and another), setting aside the September 29, 2026, order of the NIA Special Court granting bail to Waze. The NIA had challenged the Special Court's bail order before the High Court on the same day and secured a stay on its operation on September 30, 2026.

Background of the Antilia Explosives Case

The case relates to an NIA FIR concerning the Scorpio vehicle carrying gelatin sticks that was found parked near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. An explosives-laden Mahindra Scorpio vehicle (with a forged number plate MH-01-DK-9945) was found parked near the Antilia residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai on February 25, 2021. Business owner Mansukh Hiren, linked to the vehicle, was found dead in Mumbra Creek on March 5, 2021.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Originally registered locally, the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in March 2021 and re-registered. The case involves charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) — including criminal conspiracy, murder, and destruction of evidence — alongside sections of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). Former Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, and several others were arrested and charged by the NIA in connection with the conspiracy and murder. Waze is in custody since March 13, 2021.

The first Supplementary Charge-sheet was filed by the NIA in the case on May 29, 2026, and the investigation is still admittedly incomplete. Waze had prayed for bail on the ground of delay, as charges were framed nearly five years after filing of the charge-sheet. (ANI)