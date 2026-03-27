A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered with extreme violence in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. The victim suffered severe injuries, and police found a piece of bamboo in her private parts. FSL and dog squads are investigating the case.

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the Bishungarh police station area of Hazaribagh, involving extreme physical violence. According to police reports, the victim suffered severe injuries, including broken teeth and eye trauma.

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Police Investigation Details

Bishungarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Baidyanath Prasad confirmed that forensic teams (FSL) and dog squads have collected evidence from the scene. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Prasad said, "Evidence has been submitted by the FSL. A dog squad also arrived. Investigation is ongoing in this regard. CDRs of the suspects are being extracted. Confirmation of rape can be made after the postmortem report arrives... A piece of bamboo was found in the girl's private parts."

MLAs Visit Family, Demand Action

Hazaribagh Sadar MLA Pradeep Prasad and Barkagaon MLA Roshan Lal Chowdhury visited the victim's family to offer condolences and assure them of support. They have demanded immediate and stringent action from the district administration.

The deceased's mother said, "We want justice from the police. The culprits must be given the harshest punishment," as the family and the local community remain in deep shock over the brutality of the crime.

Search for Perpetrator Intensified

The police have intensified their search for the perpetrator using CCTV footage and witness statements. Further information on the incident is still awaited. (ANI)