Three people, including a husband and wife, were killed in an explosion in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. The cause of the blast is currently under investigation, with forensic teams and police present at the scene, according to officials.

Investigation Underway

The nature and cause of the explosion are yet to be ascertained.

Forensic teams and police personnel, along with a sniffer dog, are present at the spot, Michaelraj S, Inspector General (IG) Operations and Jharkhand Police spokesperson, said.

Further details in the incident are awaited. (ANI)