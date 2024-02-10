Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Have you seen Union Minister Anurag Thakur's 'Namo Hattrick' hoodie? (WATCH)

    Anurag Thakur expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi securing a third term and emphasized Modi's commitment to national development. His attire and statements generated buzz on social media

    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 6:42 PM IST

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur made a statement with his attire on Saturday, sporting a saffron hoodie emblazoned with the caption 'Namo Hattrick'. The minister was photographed wearing the hoodie at the Parliament House complex, just before the scheduled debate on the Ram Mandir issue in the Lok Sabha. Addressing reporters at the complex, Anurag Thakur expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential to secure a consecutive third term. He affirmed that the Prime Minister would persist in advancing the nation's development and welfare agenda.

    "The remarkable progress achieved in the past decade in terms of poverty alleviation and national development has convinced the people of the country to elect the Modi government for a third term," Thakur stated.

    While the Election Commission has yet to announce the official dates for the upcoming general elections in India, speculations suggest that the polls to elect members of the 18th Lok Sabha are likely to occur in April and May.

    The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to confront the Opposition INDIA bloc in the impending electoral battle. As the official term of the NDA-led 17th Lok Sabha session draws to a close on June 16, political parties have commenced their election campaigns in earnest.

    In response to Anurag Thakur's 'Namo Hattrick' hoodie, BJP MP Ravi Kishan remarked that the attire resonates with the sentiments of the people. Drawing parallels with Lord Ram, Kishan suggested that just as Modi has found a place in everyone's heart akin to Lord Ram, many across India would aspire to wear the same hoodie.

    Anurag Thakur's video featuring the iconic hoodie swiftly gained traction on social media platforms, with users praising his confidence in a potential third term for the Modi government and lauding his attire as elegant and impactful.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 6:42 PM IST
