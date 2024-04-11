Haryana: 6 dead after school bus carrying children overturns in Mahendragarh

Six children were killed after a private school bus carrying them lost control and overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh district on Thursday. The bus belonged to GL Public School, a private school. The bus was carrying around 40 children and was on its way to the school, which was functioning despite a holiday declared for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Several others suffered injuries during the accident that took place near Unhani village in the district.

According to the district administration, 12 injured students were moved to a local hospital and police are investigating the cause of the accident. Official documents show that the bus's fitness certificate had expired six years ago in 2018.