Haryana govt acts against a senior power utility official in a major corruption case. Amit Dewan, Director Finance of HPGCL, was arrested for diverting funds into fraudulent bank accounts. The investigation has now been transferred to the CBI.

In a major corruption case involving the alleged diversion of government funds, the Haryana government has initiated strict action against a senior official of a state power utility following revelations of large-scale financial irregularities and fraudulent banking operations.

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Details of the Financial Fraud

According to an official order issued by Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVN), the case pertains to discrepancies, including forged transactions and diversion of funds into unauthorised bank accounts linked to Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL). The matter came to light after the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau registered an FIR on February 23, under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations revealed that Amit Dewan, Director Finance, HPGCL, was arrested on March 18, 2026, in connection with the case.

The probe found that an account titled "HPGCL Dry Fly Ash Fund" was opened in IDFC First Bank, Sector-32, Chandigarh, in February 2024. On November 11, 2024, a sum of ₹50 crore was transferred into this account from another departmental account. Authorities noted that the account was opened without following mandatory government procedures, including failure to invite quotations from empanelled banks. It was also found that the bank was not empanelled at the time the account was opened, indicating serious procedural violations.

Further irregularities surfaced when investigators discovered that the account, initially opened as a savings account, was to be converted into a fixed deposit. However, the Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) appeared to be forged, with no official record supporting its creation. A total of 32 transactions were recorded in the account, out of which at least eight were found to be fraudulent and carried out without departmental authorisation. The investigation also revealed the opening of another account, "HPGCL Pension Fund Trust," in AU Small Finance Bank, which has also come under scrutiny.

Key accused in the case, including a bank official, have already been arrested. Interrogation and witness statements suggest a criminal conspiracy to siphon off government funds. Authorities allege that Amit Dewan received illegal gratification, including payments amounting to ₹50 lakh, during the course of the conspiracy.

Investigation Transferred to CBI

Given the gravity of the case, the Haryana government has transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Officials stated that conducting a parallel departmental inquiry could interfere with the ongoing probe and potentially lead to tampering of evidence.

Official Accused of Misusing Position

The official order states that the accused officer misused his position, compromised institutional integrity, and acted in a manner detrimental to public interest. Authorities also expressed concern that the accused could influence witnesses or manipulate records if allowed to continue in service.

The case highlights serious lapses in financial oversight within government departments and underscores the need for stricter compliance and accountability mechanisms. With the CBI now handling the investigation, further developments are expected in what is emerging as a significant corruption case in Haryana's power sector.