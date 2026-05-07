Bhupinder Singh Hooda claims the public mood in Haryana is shifting towards Congress ahead of local body elections. He says people believe Congress can deliver development. Raj Babbar also notes positive response for the party's candidates.

Congress Confident Ahead of Local Polls

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said that the public mood in Haryana appears to be shifting in favour of his party ahead of the local body elections. Speaking to reporters in Sonipat, Hooda said, "Judging by the public mood, the people's inclination currently lies with the Congress party. The public has realised that the Congress party is capable of delivering development; consequently, the people's sentiment is shifting in favour of the Congress."

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Commenting on the murder of Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant Chandranath Rath, Hooda condemned violence and called for peace. "Look, I belong to the Congress party and consider myself a disciple of Gandhi; my only prayer is that such violence must cease--no one should resort to such acts," he said.

Raj Babbar Notes Enthusiasm in Sonipat

Meanwhile, Congress leader Raj Babbar said that there is growing enthusiasm among the public for Congress candidate Kamal Diwan during the ongoing local body election campaign in Haryana. Babbar said he has been campaigning across the state and witnessing positive public response towards the Congress party and its candidates. "I have arrived in Haryana today for a campaign, specifically here in Sonipat; yesterday, I was in Panchkula. From what I observe--both among the people I am interacting with and as I go out to campaign--there is a sense of enthusiasm among the public, particularly for Kamal Diwan. This is because his family is a long-established one, deeply rooted in and closely connected with the community," he said.

AAP Announces Mayoral Candidates

Earlier on April 24, the Haryana Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released the third list for the Municipal Corporation elections, announcing Rajesh Kumar as the candidate for the Panchkula Mayor position. Taking it to X, Haryana AAP president Sushil Gupta wrote, "The Aam Aadmi Party Haryana has released the third list for the Municipal Corporation elections. In which Rajesh Kumar has been declared for the Panchkula Mayor position. Best wishes to all candidates."

Meanwhile, Satyaveer Singh has been declared the Mayor candidate for Sonipat.

Election Schedule

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling for the General Elections to fill the seats of Mayors and Members of all the wards of Municipal Corporation in Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat will take place on May 10 between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm. The counting of votes will take place on May 13 at 8:00 am by the concerned Deputy Commissioner. (ANI)