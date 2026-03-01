Haryana's HPPC, led by CM Nayab Singh Saini, has approved the purchase of jute and storage bags for the Rabi 2026-27 season. The move, part of a Rs 550 crore agenda, saved Rs 80 crore and aims to enhance wheat storage capacity for farmers.

In a meeting of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, important decisions were taken to strengthen storage arrangements for the Rabi 2026-27 season.

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Purchase Worth Rs 550 Crore Approved

According to a press release, two agendas regarding the purchase of jute and other storage bags worth Rs 550 crore were discussed in the meeting. Through negotiation, savings of Rs 80 crore were achieved, and approval was granted for the purchase of jute bags as well as other bags to ensure safe storage of wheat.

This decision will further enhance the state's grain storage capacity and ensure smooth and secure storage of wheat procured from farmers. The procurement process is being carried out keeping in view the requirements of the Food and Supplies Department, Hafed, and the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC).

CM Emphasises Transparency and Farmer Welfare

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officers to ensure that the procurement process remains transparent, time-bound, and in accordance with quality standards so that government resources are utilised optimally.

Reiterating the government's commitment to farmers' welfare, the Chief Minister said that ensuring safe storage of agricultural produce remains the top priority. He directed officers to complete preparations for the Rabi season promptly so that there are no difficulties in managing the arrival of crops in the mandis.

Urban Local Bodies Minister, Vipul Goel, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, Shyam Singh Rana, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Arun Gupta and other officers were present during the meeting.