The CBI, collaborating with MEA and MHA, successfully coordinated the deportation of Sombir Motta, a fugitive wanted by Haryana Police for murder, from the United States. He was taken into custody upon his arrival in India on February 10.

Fugitive Deported After INTERPOL Red Notice

Motta, wanted by Haryana Police for offences related to murder and the use of firearms, was deported to India on February 10, 2026, and has been taken into custody by Haryana police. Earlier, on February 11, 2025, the CBI, acting on a request from Haryana Police, got a Red Notice issued against Sombir Motta through INTERPOL. The CBI coordinated with the NCB Washington office to locate and facilitate the deportation of the fugitive to India.

CBI's Role in International Coordination

Red Notices issued by INTERPOL are circulated to law enforcement agencies globally to track wanted fugitives. As India's National Central Bureau (NCB) for INTERPOL, the CBI coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL, providing assistance via INTERPOL channels. Over the past few years, the CBI has successfully facilitated the return of more than 150 wanted criminals to India through such international coordination.

Previous Deportation from the US

Earlier in January, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), successfully facilitated the return of wanted fugitive Aman alias Aman Kumar alias Aman Bhainswal from the United States to India through INTERPOL channels, an official said. The fugitive, who was deported from the US, arrived in India on January 7 and was taken into custody by a Haryana Police team at the Delhi airport, officials confirmed.

According to the CBI, Aman is wanted by the Haryana Police in several serious criminal cases, including murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy. He is described as a notorious criminal and a key member of the organised crime syndicate linked to the "Lawrence Bishnoi" gang. Officials said the accused had earlier been arrested in India but was later granted bail. However, he failed to face trial and subsequently absconded. Acting on a request from the Haryana Police, the CBI got a Red Notice issued against him through INTERPOL." (ANI)