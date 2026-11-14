A man has sparked an online debate after receiving a Rs 2,000 traffic challan for allegedly driving just 1 kmph above the speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway. But a detail in the e-challan made the incident even more baffling: the recorded location placed his vehicle in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

A man has sparked an online debate after receiving a Rs 2,000 traffic challan for allegedly driving just 1 kmph above the speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway. But a detail in the e-challan made the incident even more baffling: the recorded location placed his vehicle in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

The incident came to light after X user Anujeet Shivam shared a photograph of the challan. According to the document, his SUV was travelling at 101 kmph on a stretch where the permitted speed limit was 100 kmph. The violation was recorded on January 10, 2026, at around 3:13 pm.

Questioning the fine, Shivam wrote: “1 km/h. That's it.” He also pointed out that the speed gun had recorded the coordinates as 0°N and 0°E. These coordinates mark a point in the Atlantic Ocean, nicknamed Null Island, where the Equator and Prime Meridian intersect.

Check the viral post here:

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In his post, he tagged Noida Traffic Police and Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police, asking: “Is this really how road safety works?” The post drew attention to both the narrow difference between the recorded speed and the limit, and the location error.

Noida Traffic Police responded by asking him to contact the e-challan helpline. Its reply read: “Kindly call E-challan helpline number 7065060882.”

The post prompted mixed reactions. Some users defended the penalty, arguing that a 100 kmph speed limit is the maximum permitted speed, not a target, and that motorists should leave a safety margin. Others questioned the reliability of automated cameras and whether technical errors should be checked before a fine is issued.

One user commented: “AI cameras don't have emotions and logic. They take pics and UI isolates based on speed.” Some commenters also cited an alleged five per cent tolerance margin and questioned whether a challan for 101 kmph was justified. Others debated whether the Yamuna Expressway's speed limit should be higher.

However, online claims about permissible tolerance do not, by themselves, establish that the challan is invalid. The incident has renewed questions about automated traffic enforcement, GPS accuracy and how motorists can challenge potentially incorrect e-challans.