    Haryana Assembly Elections: Polling date revised to Oct 5 for Bishnoi festival, counting of votes on Oct 8

    The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday postponed the Haryana assembly election date from October 1 to October 5. The change aims to respect the centuries-old festival observed by the Bishnoi community.

    Haryana J&K Assembly Election polling dates reschedule to Oct 5 and Oct 8 to accommodate Bishnoi festival snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 6:37 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 7:05 PM IST

    In a significant decision aimed at honouring traditional practices and ensuring voter participation, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday postponed the Haryana assembly election date from October 1 to October 5. The change aims to respect the centuries-old festival observed by the Bishnoi community.

    Originally scheduled for October 1, the elections in Haryana will now take place on October 5, with the counting of votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly polls set for October 8, instead of the previously planned October 4.

    The ECI’s decision comes in response to a formal request from the National President of the All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, based in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The request highlighted the significance of the Asoj Amavasya festival, an annual event celebrated by the Bishnoi community to honour their Guru Jambheshwar. This year, the festival is scheduled for October 2, 2024.

    The Bishnoi community, with roots in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana, has a longstanding tradition of traveling to their native village Mukam in Rajasthan during Asoj Amavasya. Given the timing of the festival, many Bishnoi families residing in Sirsa, Fatehabad, and Hisar would have been unable to participate in the election on October 1 due to their travel plans. The ECI's decision aims to ensure that these voters can exercise their democratic rights without conflicting with their cultural obligations.

    The ECI has previously adjusted election dates to accommodate the sentiments and practices of various communities. For example:

    • Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: The polls were postponed by a week to allow devotees to travel to Varanasi for Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
    • Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: The polling dates were altered to respect the Christian community's Sunday prayers.
    • Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: The Commission rescheduled polling initially set on Devuthani Ekadashi, a day of significance for mass weddings in Rajasthan.
    • UP Assembly Elections 2012: The poll date was adjusted due to Barawafat.

    The revised polling day will also address any potential concerns about a lengthy holiday period. By rescheduling to October 5, the election process will effectively circumvent the need for an extended break, allowing for more streamlined logistics and preparation.

    In its statement, the ECI emphasized its commitment to respecting both voting rights and traditional practices. The decision reflects the Commission's ongoing efforts to balance electoral processes with cultural and community needs. The rescheduled polling date will help ensure that all eligible voters, including those from the Bishnoi community, can participate in the democratic process.

