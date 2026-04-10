IMA Haryana warns of a healthcare crisis, stating empanelled hospitals will quit the Ayushman Bharat scheme over severe payment delays. The association has given a deadline, threatening to halt services and disrupt patient care after April 20.

A major healthcare crisis could be looming in Haryana as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Haryana branch has warned that empanelled hospitals may collectively withdraw from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana if long-pending issues are not resolved urgently.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

IMA Details Grievances in Letter to Authority

In a letter dated April 10, 2026, addressed to the CEO of the Ayushman Bharat Health Protection Authority, Haryana, the association highlighted multiple operational and financial challenges being faced by hospitals under the scheme. "We would like to draw your attention towards many problems being faced by the Ayushman empanelled hospitals," the letter stated.

Operational and Financial Challenges

The IMA flagged severe delays in payments as one of the most critical issues. According to the letter, hospitals are supposed to receive reimbursements within 15 days of filing claims, but dues dating back several months remain unpaid. "Payments are much delayed, payments of even Sep 25 are still pending, Hospitals have long pending payments and are under extreme financial strain," the association said.

The association also pointed out that a decision taken in January 2025 to include IMA representatives in empanelment and grievance committees has not yet been implemented. "Empanelment and Grievance Committees were approved to have IMA Haryana President or his representative as a member... but it is still to be implemented," the letter noted.

Another key concern raised was the absence of regular meetings of these committees, which has impacted hospital onboarding and approval of new specialities. "Meetings of these Committees are supposed to be held every month but have not been held for the last 5 months," the letter added.

Hospitals Threaten to Halt Services After April 20

Citing mounting pressure, the IMA revealed that empanelled hospitals have already taken a collective stand. "In an online meeting held on 7th April, all empanelled hospitals have unanimously decided to submit their surrender letters," the association stated.

The IMA has urged immediate government intervention, warning that services under the scheme could soon come to a halt. "We request your good self to look into this matter urgently; else it may not be possible for the empanelled hospitals to continue providing Ayushman services after 20th April 2026."

If the hospitals withdraw from the scheme, the free medical treatment currently being provided to hundreds of thousands of underprivileged patients could be severely disrupted.

About the Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Launched in 2018, the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is the world's largest public healthcare scheme that aims at providing health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakhs to each eligible household annually. It aims to make quality healthcare more affordable for over 12 crore vulnerable families.

AB-PMJAY is one pillar of the larger Ayushman Bharat scheme launched in 2018, a health initiative designed to provide equitable health coverage, especially for rural and economically weaker sections, according to a release from PIB HQ.

The other pillars under Ayushman Bharat include Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs (AAM), which ensure that primary healthcare is accessible to people near their homes or through a phone call.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is another pillar that digitally links all health facilities, from village clinics to big hospitals. It aims to develop the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country. It will connect different stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem through digital highways.

PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), launched in 2021, builds robust healthcare capacity from village health centres to district hospitals. (ANI)