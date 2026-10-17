Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hit out at the Punjab government over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, accusing it of failing on its promise to end the drug menace and stating the problem has escalated under its watch.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday attacked the Punjab government over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa district, accusing it of failing to deliver on its promise to end the drug menace.

Addressing a press conference, CM Saini cautioned against turning the death into a political fight, stating that the Punjab government failed to act. His remarks come following the killing of Jhota, who was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab's Mansa on October 13 during a confrontation at a medical store over the alleged sale of addictive substances. The killing triggered protests and renewed concerns over the drug menace and law-and-order situation in Punjab. The incident also drew criticism from opposition leaders, who questioned the state government's handling of crime and the alleged illegal sale of drugs.

Saini slams Punjab govt over activist's murder

"This is a very serious matter and should not be used for political posturing. I have said many times that, instead of playing politics, the government should take concrete action. The government secured votes by promising to eradicate the drug menace within three to six months. However, the problem has not been eliminated; in fact, it has escalated," Saini said.

Saini said Jhota had repeatedly tried to alert the authorities. "The individual in question was deeply distressed and had repeatedly tried to alert the government. If you watch his videos, you will see that he consistently urged the authorities to take action, highlighting how the lives of our youth were being ruined. Parents are left helpless, and mothers are in tears, yet the government remained indifferent and failed to act. The government is mired in corruption, and the public is fed up." he said.

Saini also took a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is celebrating his 53th birthday today. "I extend my heartiest congratulations to him. I wish him good health, and may he continue to provide entertainment," Saini said, accusing the Punjab government of having "spent its entire five-year term just cracking jokes."

"They have nothing left to offer. There is a specific period meant for getting work done, and they failed to act during that time, even when urged to do so. They had sought votes on the promise that they would eradicate the drug menace within three to six months. Now, with only three months left, drug traffickers have become so emboldened that they operate without any hesitation or fear. The public is so terrified that people do not even dare to file a police report, fearing that the traffickers might retaliate against them. That is the state of affairs in Punjab," he added.

Haryana govt marks 2 years of third term

Turning to Haryana, Saini said his government completed two years of its third consecutive term. "Today marks the completion of two years of the third consecutive term of our 'double-engine' government, which was formed through the trust, blessings, and cooperation of the people of Haryana," he said, expressing gratitude to the people.

On weather-hit paddy harvest

On the weather-hit paddy harvest, Saini said officials were watching the situation closely to ensure the farmers do not face harships. "Our farmers have recently faced difficulties due to adverse weather conditions. All our ministers and officials are monitoring the situation in the mandis on a daily basis to ensure that farmers do not face any hardships. I have consistently emphasised that our farmers should understand that this government is committed to their interests," he said.

Highlighting the government's efforts in the face of climate change, he said, "When a massive volume of grain arrives simultaneously, and it rains, as a consequence of climate change, the established systems can become disrupted. Nevertheless, since the paddy procurement process began on September 29, we have established 306 mandis and additional procurement centres across the state."

He further added, "Given the sudden influx of paddy, which can cause significant logistical challenges, we have implemented geofencing. So far, approximately 23.11 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have arrived in the mandis. Procurement commenced on September 29, followed by three to four consecutive days of rain. Of the 23.11 lakh metric tonnes of paddy that have arrived, 17.73 lakh metric tonnes have already been procured. So far, 10.41 lakh metric tonnes of paddy have been lifted, accounting for approximately 59% of the total procurement. A total of Rs 1,849 crore has been directly credited to farmers' bank accounts as payment for their produce."

Shifting his focus to upcoming festival, Saini extended advance greetings for the festive season. "In two days, we will celebrate the grand festival of Vijayadashami, followed by Karva Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami, Dhanteras, Diwali, and Govardhan Puja," he said.

"We will also celebrate the sacred festival of siblings, Bhai Dooj, and the grand festival of Chhath Puja," he said.

Focus on foreign investment

Expanding on his three-day visit to Sweden, he said that the visits was to drive foreign investment to Haryana. "The objective of this three-day trip was to attract foreign investment to the state, explore advanced technologies and sustainable urban development, and further the Prime Minister's 'Make in India' vision. During the visit, I held discussions with several major industrial companies and engaged in one-on-one meetings with various stakeholders. Agreements have been reached with Swedish companies for investments totaling Rs 4,000 crore, which will create more than 11,000 new job opportunities in the state. ," he said.

He also cited his recent Singapore trip during which he said discussions were held with various companies and stakeholders. "Agreements for investments worth Rs 5,500 crore were also secured there. These include proposals worth Rs 3,000 crore in the health and wellness sector, Rs 1,500 crore in water treatment and management, and Rs 1,000 crore in education. In collaboration with companies from Singapore, we plan to develop Panchkula, Karnal, Hisar, Sonipat, and Rohtak into Global Capability Centers and hubs for technology-driven businesses. During these two foreign visits, we also invited investors, industrialists, and diplomats to the 'Happening Haryana Global Investor Meet', scheduled for April 2027," he said. (ANI)