Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini launched development projects worth Rs. 202.77 crore in Meham, Rohtak. These initiatives cover irrigation, public health, flood control, and education to enhance essential amenities and living conditions for residents.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs. 202.77 crore during the Dhanyawad Evam Vikas Rally held in Meham, Rohtak district. The Chief Minister inaugurated two projects worth Rs. 231.25 lakh. He also laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs. 118.84 crore of the Irrigation Department and Rs. 80 crore 88 lakh 14 thousand for projects of the Public Health Department. He also laid the foundation stone for a new school building to be constructed in the village of Sundarpur at a cost of Rs. 74.04 lakh.

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Nayab Singh Saini said the state government is committed to the welfare of every section of society, and these projects will provide improved living conditions and essential amenities to the people of Meham.

Inaugurated Projects

The projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister include the renovation of the Town Park at a cost of Rs 155.14 lakh and the construction of the Saini Community Centre in Ward-2 of Meham at a cost of Rs 76.11 lakh.

Foundation Stones Laid

Irrigation and Water Resources

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the remodelling of the Bhiwani Sub-Branch constructed at a cost of Rs 8947 lakh by the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, and several projects for flood control and protection in Meham. These include the construction of a retaining wall on the Meham drain at a cost of Rs. 496 lakh, underground pipelines (Bhaini Surjan, Bhaini Chandrapal, Samain) at a cost of Rs. 1238 lakh, the Bhaini Mato to Jui feeder pipeline at a cost of Rs. 267 lakh, the Bahalba link drain pipeline at a cost of Rs. 106 lakh, the Samain to Jui feeder pipeline at a cost of Rs. 237 lakh, the Mokhra Khedi RCC protection wall at a cost of Rs. 319 lakh, the Samain solar submersible pump at a cost of Rs. 139 lakh, and the Farmana Khas to Karsol minor pipeline at a cost of Rs. 135 lakh.

Public Health and Education

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the strengthening of a pumping station in Meham town. This project will cost Rs. 8088.14 lakh.

To improve the education sector, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of the GPS Sundarpur school building. This school building will cost Rs 74.04 lakh.