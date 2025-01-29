Haryana CM Saini takes sip of Yamuna water to counter Kejriwal's poisoning claims (WATCH)

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday took a sip of water from the Yamuna River in Delhi’s Palla Village, to counter claims made by former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal about the contamination of the river.

Saini refuted Kejriwal’s allegations that the BJP-led Haryana government had poisoned the Yamuna, calling the statement an attempt to create fear for political gain.

The Haryana government is set to initiate legal action against Arvind Kejriwal over his claim that "poison" is being mixed into the Yamuna River, Haryana minister Vipul Goel announced on Wednesday.

The case will be filed in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Sonipat under the Disaster Management Act, targeting Kejriwal’s statements, which the Haryana government deems "irresponsible" and "panic-inducing."

"Kejriwal has made an irresponsible statement spreading panic among the people of Delhi and Haryana. Haryana government is going to get a case registered against him before CJM Court in Sonipat under the Disaster Management Act's Sections 2(D) and 54," Goel told reporters.

Goel also challenged the accusations, stating, "What kind of water we give them (to Delhi), all our officers have checked the water being supplied."

PM Modi joins 'Yamuna water war'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a swipe at Kejriwal and the AAP, suggesting that the party was growing desperate ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

"A former CM has made malicious allegations against the people of Haryana. 'AAP-da' people have become desperate due to the fear of defeat," Modi said at a public rally in Delhi’s Kartar Nagar.

Challenging Kejriwal’s claim, Modi questioned, "Is Haryana different from Delhi? Don't they have children and relatives in Delhi? Will they mix poison for their own people?"

AAP alleges ‘Deliberate water sabotage’

AAP has been persistently accusing the BJP-led Haryana government of deliberately releasing industrial waste into the Yamuna, allegedly to create a water crisis in Delhi ahead of the February 5 elections.

Kejriwal reiterated his explosive claim, stating, "BJP people in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi. If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this?"

According to the AAP chief, the alleged contamination is so severe that even water treatment plants cannot purify it, leading to severe supply cuts in various parts of the capital. Delhi Water Minister Atishi also accused the BJP of "deliberately disrupting" Delhi’s water supply, alleging that the party is resorting to desperate tactics as it faces a "historic loss" in the elections.

Haryana CM Saini dismissed Kejriwal’s allegations as a "political stunt" aimed at swaying voters ahead of the high-stakes Delhi elections. He assured that the Haryana government is fully committed to ensuring a clean and uninterrupted water supply to the national capital.

