Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini accused the AAP government in Punjab of betraying voters by failing to fulfill promises on MSP, women's welfare, and pollution control, while pledging his government's commitment to the state's prosperity.

Haryana CM Saini Criticizes AAP Governance in Punjab

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of betraying farmers and women by failing to fulfil its promises, while asserting that a government committed to the state's progress and prosperity would work for the welfare of all sections of society. Saini alleged that the AAP had secured votes by promising to purchase the entire produce of farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) but had failed to honour its commitment.

"They (AAP) had promised that they would purchase the entire produce of farmers at the MSP. They made that promise and secured votes by telling lies. But when farmers came to meet you, they were refused permission. What did you do to them? You insulted them. You also promised that women would be given Rs 1,000. How many women are actually receiving it? This government has betrayed the people. This is not an Aam Aadmi government; it is a government of special people. It is involved in corruption," he said.

Investigation into Activist's Murder and State Vision

On the murder case of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, Saini said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was probing the matter and would establish the facts. "The CBI is an independent agency. It will soon establish the facts and separate the truth from falsehood. The CBI is investigating the matter," he said.

Saini said his government wanted Punjab to regain its position as a prosperous and vibrant state, adding that the alliance was committed to the welfare of its people. "We want the welfare of Punjab. We want to make Punjab strong. We want the Punjab that was once a prosperous, happy and vibrant state to remain that way. We want Punjab to continue flourishing, and if anyone can make that happen, it is Narendra Modi ji. He can make Punjab strong. Our alliance is with the people of Punjab," he said. "We are committed to the progress, strength and prosperity of Punjab, the welfare of its farmers, the empowerment of its women, employment opportunities for its youth, and the upliftment of its poor. Our government will work towards these goals," he added.

Stubble Burning and Agricultural Policy

The Haryana Chief Minister also compared the measures taken by his government to address stubble burning with the situation in Punjab. He said Haryana had provided agricultural equipment to farmers at subsidised rates and offered financial assistance to those who refrained from burning crop residue. "When Arvind Kejriwal was the Chief Minister of Delhi, he used to speak very loudly about how farmers in Haryana and Punjab burn stubble, and how all that smoke reaches Delhi and causes pollution here. He insulted both the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. Our government has done extensive work in Haryana. I am happy that farmers in Haryana are no longer burning stubble," Saini said.

"We have provided more than 1.5 lakh agricultural implements to farmers at subsidised rates. Our government also provides Rs 1,200 per acre directly into the bank accounts of farmers who do not burn stubble. Our government has also conveyed to farmers that stubble is not something that needs to be burnt; rather, it is a source of income. If they sell it, their income will increase further," he said.

Targeting the Punjab government over the issue, Saini said, "However, it has been five years in Punjab. All we hear are jokes. Jokes are not going to solve problems. Where has Kejriwal gone? The farmers of Punjab are looking for him. Mr Mann, you had promised that you would work for the welfare of farmers. Tell us what you have done in these five years. Jokes cannot fill people's stomachs." He said farmers were compelled to burn stubble to prepare their fields for the next crop and that it was the government's responsibility to provide them with alternatives.

"Farmers are compelled to burn stubble because they have to prepare their fields for the next crop and therefore, they end up burning the stubble. However, it is the government's responsibility to create the necessary arrangements and alternatives. This is a government that only cracks jokes. Only two months remain. The government will be out of power in two months because the people of Punjab are extremely frustrated with it," he said.

Stance on Drugs and Welfare Schemes

On the issue of drug trafficking, Saini said his government would take strict action against those involved in the illegal trade and referred to the action taken against properties of alleged drug offenders in Haryana. "Our government will take strict action against those involved in drug trafficking and drug-related activities. I am doing this in Haryana. If we identify any hardcore individual involved in drug-related activities in Haryana, our government takes action to demolish their property. We have demolished properties worth more than Rs 12 crore. Our government also ensures that hardcore offenders involved in such activities are sent to jail," he said.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's stated target of eliminating drugs, Saini said, "Amit Shah ji has said that we will eliminate drugs, and we guarantee that we will make the country drug-free by 2029." Saini also assured that existing welfare schemes in Punjab would not be discontinued. "We will not shut down even a single scheme. All existing schemes will continue in Punjab exactly as they are, and we will also implement the schemes introduced by Modi ji here," he said.