Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini paid tribute to freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, linking his revolutionary legacy to the Bhagavad Gita. He also inaugurated infrastructure projects worth over 44 crore rupees in the state.

Haryana CM Saini Honors Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas Event

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid tributes to 19th-century Adivasi leader and freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, invoking the philosophy of the Bhagavad Gita to honour his legacy of social reform and anti-colonial resistance.

Addressing an event on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas here, Saini on Sunday highlighted Munda's profound impact on Adivasi empowerment, tracing his evolution from a grassroots reformer tackling local superstitions. Saini connected the principles of Karmayoga with Munda's historic struggle, stating that Munda was a revolutionary who lived out the Gita's message of standing up for Dharma.

Infrastructure Development in Haryana

Earlier, Saini unveiled a slew of public infrastructure projects worth 44.83 crore rupees across the Pipli, Ladwa, and Thanesar regions, aimed at strengthening local power grids, healthcare access, and urban sanitation.

During his visit to Pipli, Saini offered prayers at the historic Neeldhari Gurudwara Pipli Sahib, invoking blessings for the social harmony, peace, and economic prosperity of the state's residents, and formally inaugurated four completed projects valued at 13.36 crore rupees, while the foundation stones were laid for two projects worth Rs 31.474 crore.