Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announces 10% quota for Agniveers in THESE government jobs

The Haryana CM detailed that the reservation would be a horizontal one, affecting direct recruitment for the specified posts. Additionally, Group C and D positions will see an age relaxation of three years, with a five-year relaxation for the first batch of Agniveers.

Amidst rising protests from students and political parties, the Haryana government on Wednesday (July 17) announced a 10% quota for Agniveers in select government jobs. Addressing a poress conference, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini revealed that this reservation would apply to positions such as constable, mining guard, forest guard, jail warden, and special police officer.

The Haryana CM detailed that the reservation would be a horizontal one, affecting direct recruitment for the specified posts. Additionally, Group C and D positions will see an age relaxation of three years, with a five-year relaxation for the first batch of Agniveers.

Delhi High Court reserves judgment on CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging CBI arrest

All about Agniveer controversy:

This development comes amid increasing demands from aspirants seeking recruitment in India's armed forces, particularly in Haryana, which is all set to face elections later this year. The Congress party has vocally opposed the Agnipath scheme, advocating for a return to the permanent recruitment model previously in place.

"We have always been saying that the Agnipath scheme is not in the interest of the youth or the country. Therefore, our demand is that this scheme should be abolished, and permanent recruitment should be reinstated in the army," Congress leader Deepender Hooda had said in June.

Representing the Rohtak Parliamentary seat, Hooda said, "The election results also show that the people of the country have rejected this scheme." He stressed that, historically, about 5,500 youths from Haryana were permanently recruited into the army each year, whereas now only 900 Agniveers are being taken, with only about 225 expected to be made permanent.

Bihar SHOCKER! Jilted lover kills three of girl's family in Saran; check details

The Agniveer scheme has also sparked national debate, reaching the Parliament in June. Congress member and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi government, asserting that the INDIA bloc would not allow the Army to weaken and would continue to raise the issue.

Previously, Gandhi accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of lying in Parliament regarding the Agniveer scheme and the compensation for the families of deceased Agniveers, demanding an apology from Singh.

Following these accusations, the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) issued a clarification on the emoluments for Agniveer Ajay Kumar, who lost his life in the line of duty. The ADGPI confirmed that Kumar's family had been paid Rs 98.39 lakhs, with additional benefits amounting to approximately Rs 67 lakhs to be paid after final account settlement and due police verification.

Pune authorities bulldoze IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's home in footpath 'beautification' spat

Latest Videos