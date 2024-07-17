Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pune authorities bulldoze IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's home in footpath 'beautification' spat

    It is reportedly said that the Khedkar family had beautified their property by using the footpath area for planting trees and plants. Despite receiving a notice from the PMC regarding these encroachments, the family allegedly did not respond, prompting the municipal authorities to initiate the bulldozer operation.

    Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar is facing fresh challenges after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) took drastic action against alleged encroachments outside her family's residence in Baner, Pune. The PMC deployed a bulldozer to clear greenery and other structures that extended into the footpath adjacent to their bungalow.

    The situation escalated further with allegations surrounding Puja Khedkar's disability certificate. There have been claims of discrepancies in the address provided for the disability certificate, which reportedly listed a factory instead of her residential address.

    Additionally, questions were raised regarding the documentation submitted for the certificate, suggesting that Aadhaar card requirements were substituted with a ration card. Concerns were also raised about the declared income for disability benefits, reportedly amounting to Rs 5 lakh annually.

    Further investigation revealed that Puja Khedkar's disability was certified at 7 percent, well below the 40 percent threshold required for government benefits.

    In response to these revelations, the State Disability Commissioner has urged the District Collector and Pune Police Commissioner to conduct a thorough investigation into the authenticity of the disability claims. Legal action is being considered if any fraudulent activity is found.

