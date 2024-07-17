Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bihar SHOCKER! Jilted lover kills three of girl's family in Saran; check details

    A lover went crazy and stabbed his minor girlfriend, her sister, and her father to death. The incident took place in Dhanadih village, which comes under the Rasulpur police station in Saran. The accused has been arrested. The police have sent the bodies for postmortem.

    Bihar SHOCKER! Jilted lover kills three of girl's family in Saran; check details ABS
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

    A shocking crime took place in Saran district, Bihar, where three murders were committed simultaneously. The incident was carried out by a crazed lover. The accused was so madly in love that he brutally killed his minor girlfriend, her sister, and her father by stabbing them with a knife. As soon as the information of the incident was received, the police reached the spot and took all three bodies into custody, sending them for postmortem. The accused has been arrested.

    How did the brutal murder of the whole family take place?

    This incident occurred in Dhanadih village, within the Rasulpur police station area of Saran district, where a young man and his two daughters were murdered due to a love affair. It is said that the accused also attacked the deceased's wife, Shobha Devi, with a knife, but she somehow escaped and saved her life. However, her condition is critical. She has been admitted to a hospital in Chapra.

    The family was in deep sleep when the accused arrived:

    The incident is said to have happened late on Tuesday night when Tarkeshwar Singh was sleeping at home with his wife, Shobha Devi, and their two minor daughters, Chandni Kumari (17) and Abha Kumari (15). Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Kumar, also known as Roshan, arrived with his friend Ankit Kumar and, without talking, attacked the entire family with sharp weapons. Nearby people reached the spot after hearing the screams, causing the accused to flee. The police were called after the incident.

    The accused was furious at this statement of his girlfriend and committed murder:

    The police have started investigating this triple murder. The accused lover, Sudhanshu Kumar, also known as Roshan, has been arrested. Initial investigations have revealed that the minor girl had stopped talking to Roshan for a few days. He was angry about this and tried to talk to the girl several times. This is the reason why she, along with her sister and father, was murdered on Tuesday night.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 4:11 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Highrich company director K D Prathapan in ED custody over financial fraud anr

    Kerala: Highrich company director K D Prathapan in ED custody over financial fraud

    Karnataka CM announces fifty eight and half per cent increase in salary and pension for state govt employees from August vkp

    Good news for state govt employees: Karnataka CM announces 58.50% salary, pension hike from August

    Andhra Pradesh: School boys who raped 8-year-old girl watched porn, tried to recreate asault AJR

    Andhra Pradesh: School boys who raped 8-year-old girl watched porn, tried to recreate asault

    Bengaluru: GT Mall faces defamation claim; Rs 1 crore demanded for farmer's humiliation

    Bengaluru: GT Mall faces defamation claim; Rs 1 crore demanded for farmer's humiliation

    Kerala govt announces financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to kin of Joy who died while cleaning Amayizhanchan canal anr

    Kerala govt announces financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to kin of Joy who died while cleaning Amayizhanchan canal

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Uorfi Javed trolled for being spotted drunk for 3rd time in two weeks; netizens calls her 'Bewdi number 1' RBA

    WATCH: Uorfi Javed trolled for being spotted drunk for 3rd time in two weeks; netizens calls her Bewdi number1

    Kerala: Highrich company director K D Prathapan in ED custody over financial fraud anr

    Kerala: Highrich company director K D Prathapan in ED custody over financial fraud

    5 tips will help you limit data consumption on your smartphone gcw

    5 tips will help you limit data consumption on your smartphone

    Which local outlets served at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? RKK

    Which local outlets served at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding?

    Karnataka CM announces fifty eight and half per cent increase in salary and pension for state govt employees from August vkp

    Good news for state govt employees: Karnataka CM announces 58.50% salary, pension hike from August

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon