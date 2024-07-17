Bihar SHOCKER! Jilted lover kills three of girl's family in Saran; check details

A lover went crazy and stabbed his minor girlfriend, her sister, and her father to death. The incident took place in Dhanadih village, which comes under the Rasulpur police station in Saran. The accused has been arrested. The police have sent the bodies for postmortem.

A shocking crime took place in Saran district, Bihar, where three murders were committed simultaneously. The incident was carried out by a crazed lover. The accused was so madly in love that he brutally killed his minor girlfriend, her sister, and her father by stabbing them with a knife. As soon as the information of the incident was received, the police reached the spot and took all three bodies into custody, sending them for postmortem. The accused has been arrested.

How did the brutal murder of the whole family take place?

This incident occurred in Dhanadih village, within the Rasulpur police station area of Saran district, where a young man and his two daughters were murdered due to a love affair. It is said that the accused also attacked the deceased's wife, Shobha Devi, with a knife, but she somehow escaped and saved her life. However, her condition is critical. She has been admitted to a hospital in Chapra.

The family was in deep sleep when the accused arrived:

The incident is said to have happened late on Tuesday night when Tarkeshwar Singh was sleeping at home with his wife, Shobha Devi, and their two minor daughters, Chandni Kumari (17) and Abha Kumari (15). Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Kumar, also known as Roshan, arrived with his friend Ankit Kumar and, without talking, attacked the entire family with sharp weapons. Nearby people reached the spot after hearing the screams, causing the accused to flee. The police were called after the incident.

The accused was furious at this statement of his girlfriend and committed murder:

The police have started investigating this triple murder. The accused lover, Sudhanshu Kumar, also known as Roshan, has been arrested. Initial investigations have revealed that the minor girl had stopped talking to Roshan for a few days. He was angry about this and tried to talk to the girl several times. This is the reason why she, along with her sister and father, was murdered on Tuesday night.

