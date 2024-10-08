Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana CM contenders: Who will lead if BJP secures majority?

    The counting process, which is taking place across 93 centers in 22 districts of Haryana, is under tight security. The BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term in power, while Congress is hopeful for a comeback after a decade-long absence.

    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

    As the latest vote counting progresses in the Haryana assembly polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the crucial halfway mark of 46 seats and is currently leading in 47 seats, according to recent updates. The Congress party trails with 36 seats. The two parties have been locked in a fluctuating battle for dominance since the counting began at 8 am, with early trends initially showing Congress in the lead before the BJP surged ahead.

    By 10:20 am, the Election Commission's trends indicated the BJP's stronghold, leading in 48 seats while Congress was ahead in 34. With a total of 90 seats in the assembly, the majority threshold is set at 46.

    Current trends also show that the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and independent candidates are ahead in one seat each. Early reports from the Election Commission's website indicated that Congress was leading in 18 seats, with the BJP ahead in 14 at that time.

    As speculation swirls around who will lead Haryana if the BJP retains power, several prominent candidates have emerged:

    1. Nayab Singh Saini:
    Currently serving as the Chief Minister since March 12, 2024, Saini has been at the forefront of the BJP's campaign in Haryana. He previously held the position of President of the BJP Haryana since 2023 and is leading in Ladwa, Kurukshetra district by a margin of 732 votes.

    2. Anil Vij:
    A seasoned politician, Vij has previously served as a Cabinet Minister in the Haryana government. His experience in state politics makes him a strong contender for the Chief Ministerial role if the BJP secures a majority.

    3. Captain Abhimanyu Singh Sindhu:
    Known for his extensive experience, Captain Abhimanyu held cabinet positions with independent charge of several departments in Haryana. His political background could position him as a key figure in the BJP's leadership.

    4. Mohan Lal Badoli:
    As the State Party President of the BJP in Haryana, Badoli represents the Sonipat region and was elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly in 2019. His influence in local politics may bolster his chances for the Chief Minister role.

