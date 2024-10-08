Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Air Force Day: 5 most advanced fighter jets strengthening India's skies

    Celebrated annually on October 8, Indian Air Force (IAF) Day marks the establishment of the IAF in 1932. This day honors the IAF's pivotal role in defending India's skies. With one of the most advanced and well-equipped air forces globally, the IAF continues to modernize its fleet. This year, the 92nd celebration takes place at Marina Beach, Chennai, featuring a grand airshow. As we commemorate IAF Day, let’s explore the five most advanced fighter jets that bolster the strength of the Indian Air Force.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 9:36 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

    1. Dassault Rafale:

    The Dassault Rafale, a twin-engine multirole fighter jet designed by France’s Dassault Aviation, is widely regarded as one of the best fighter jets in the world. India currently operates 36 Rafale jets, with the first squadron stationed at Ambala Air Force Station. Known for its delta-wing design and impressive maneuverability, the Rafale is capable of executing a wide range of missions, from high-precision strikes and reconnaissance to nuclear deterrence.

    article_image2

    2. Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA):

    Tejas LCA, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), symbolises India's commitment to self-reliance. As a lightweight and highly agile supersonic fighter, Tejas is among the most advanced jets in India's arsenal. It features a delta-winged structure and is versatile enough for air-to-air, air-to-ground, and anti-ship operations. Tejas was also successfully inducted into the Indian Navy's INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier.

    article_image3

    3. Sukhoi Su-30MKI:

    The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a multi-role fighter developed in collaboration between Russia's Sukhoi Design Bureau and India's HAL. The IAF operates around 300 Su-30MKI jets, which have been enhanced to carry BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. Its versatility in air superiority and ground attack missions makes it a key asset in India’s air fleet.

    article_image4

    4. MiG-21

    The MiG-21, acquired from the Soviet Union in 1961, is one of the most produced fighter jets in history. Despite being an older aircraft, it has undergone multiple upgrades, keeping it relevant in modern combat. Often dubbed the 'Flying Coffin', the MiG-21 remains operational in India after nearly 60 years, with 250 units still in service.

    article_image5

    5. Mirage-2000:

    India's Mirage-2000, a fourth-generation jet, was first inducted in the 1980s and has since proven to be a reliable fighter. Known for its versatility, the Mirage-2000 is equipped with nine hardpoints for carrying various weapon systems, including air-to-air missiles and laser-guided bombs. Its ability to operate in diverse combat scenarios makes it a vital component of the IAF.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army rolls out overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank in Delhi AJR

    Indian Army rolls out overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank in Delhi

    India Maldives relations strengthened: Key MoUs, defence cooperation, new airport runway launched and more gcw

    India-Maldives relations strengthened: Key MoUs, defence cooperation, new airport runway launched and more

    IAF Uttarakhand War Memorial to flag-off 'Vayu Veer Vijeyta' car rally from Thoise to Tawang AJR

    IAF, Uttarakhand War Memorial to flag-off 'Vayu Veer Vijeyta' car rally from Thoise to Tawang

    DRDO successfully conducts 3 tests of advanced VSHORADS at Pokhran (WATCH) AJR

    DRDO successfully conducts 3 tests of advanced VSHORADS at Pokhran (WATCH)

    Military diplomacy will be new area to explore for armed forces, Lt Gen Arun Sahni's (R) book AJR

    Military diplomacy will be new area to explore for armed forces, Lt Gen Arun Sahni’s (R) book

    Recent Stories

    Taps sofa, ACs missing': Tejashwi Yadav accused of stealing items from Deputy CM residence, RJD reacts gcw

    'Taps, sofa, ACs missing': Tejashwi Yadav accused of stealing items from Deputy CM residence, RJD reacts

    "Beyond words...": Rajinikanth praises Fahadh Faasil's performance in 'Vettaiyaan' ahead of release dmn

    "Beyond words...": Rajinikanth praises Fahadh Faasil's performance in 'Vettaiyaan' ahead of release

    Nykaa to HDFC bank: Stocks to watch on October 08, 2024 RKK

    Nykaa to HDFC bank: Stocks to watch on October 08, 2024

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Kashi on the fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri anr

    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Kashi on the fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri

    Actors Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin directed to appear for questioning in drug case involving goon leader Om Prakash anr

    Actors Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin directed to appear for questioning in drug case involving Om Prakash

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon