Indian Air Force Day: 5 most advanced fighter jets strengthening India's skies

Celebrated annually on October 8, Indian Air Force (IAF) Day marks the establishment of the IAF in 1932. This day honors the IAF's pivotal role in defending India's skies. With one of the most advanced and well-equipped air forces globally, the IAF continues to modernize its fleet. This year, the 92nd celebration takes place at Marina Beach, Chennai, featuring a grand airshow. As we commemorate IAF Day, let’s explore the five most advanced fighter jets that bolster the strength of the Indian Air Force.

1. Dassault Rafale:

The Dassault Rafale, a twin-engine multirole fighter jet designed by France’s Dassault Aviation, is widely regarded as one of the best fighter jets in the world. India currently operates 36 Rafale jets, with the first squadron stationed at Ambala Air Force Station. Known for its delta-wing design and impressive maneuverability, the Rafale is capable of executing a wide range of missions, from high-precision strikes and reconnaissance to nuclear deterrence.

2. Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA):

Tejas LCA, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), symbolises India's commitment to self-reliance. As a lightweight and highly agile supersonic fighter, Tejas is among the most advanced jets in India's arsenal. It features a delta-winged structure and is versatile enough for air-to-air, air-to-ground, and anti-ship operations. Tejas was also successfully inducted into the Indian Navy's INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier.

3. Sukhoi Su-30MKI:

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a multi-role fighter developed in collaboration between Russia's Sukhoi Design Bureau and India's HAL. The IAF operates around 300 Su-30MKI jets, which have been enhanced to carry BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. Its versatility in air superiority and ground attack missions makes it a key asset in India’s air fleet.

4. MiG-21

The MiG-21, acquired from the Soviet Union in 1961, is one of the most produced fighter jets in history. Despite being an older aircraft, it has undergone multiple upgrades, keeping it relevant in modern combat. Often dubbed the 'Flying Coffin', the MiG-21 remains operational in India after nearly 60 years, with 250 units still in service.

5. Mirage-2000:

India's Mirage-2000, a fourth-generation jet, was first inducted in the 1980s and has since proven to be a reliable fighter. Known for its versatility, the Mirage-2000 is equipped with nine hardpoints for carrying various weapon systems, including air-to-air missiles and laser-guided bombs. Its ability to operate in diverse combat scenarios makes it a vital component of the IAF.

Latest Videos