As part of Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi met farmers in Halol and women in Nadiad. He lauded service activities for PM Modi's birthday, highlighted govt schemes, and appealed for 'Shramdaan' in cleanliness drives.

Interaction with Farmers in Halol

As part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi interacted with farmers during a Prakruti Krushi Samvad organised at the Gujarat Farming University in Halol, as per the release. Deputy CM appreciated the various service activities undertaken by youth and citizens, including cleanliness drives and cow care, as part of the Seva Yatra organised to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the programme, Deputy CM inspected natural farming practices and the production process.

Addressing the farmers and citizens present, he stated that youth and citizens are continuously undertaking various service activities to carry forward PM's commitment to service. He highlighted various public welfare initiatives, including the annual assistance of Rs. 6,000 deposited into farmers’ accounts under the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana, 24-hour electricity supply, irrigation water for farms, and free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Card.

He specially appealed to all the farmers present to contribute at least 25 minutes of Shramdaan in the coming months by participating in cleanliness drives and various service activities.

On the occasion, District In-charge Minister Ramesh Katara, District Panchayat President Neeraj Patel, MLAs Fatesinh Chauhan and Jaydrathsinh Parmar, Vice Chancellor of the Agricultural University CK Timbadiya, along with a large number of farmers, were present.

Matru Samvad with Women in Nadiad

Earlier in the day, as part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026’, a ‘Matru Samvad’ programme was held in the presence of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi at Uttarsanda in Nadiad, Kheda district, with women associated with Sakhi Mandals and Gruh Udyog. He had arrived at the venue after undertaking a motorcycle yatra from Gandhinagar with youth workers, according to a release.

Speaking at the programme organised at Shreeji Papad Gruh Udyog, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi highlighted Nari Shakti and women’s self-reliance and said, “The main objective of this Seva Yatra was to visit villages and seek the blessings of elders, conduct cleanliness campaigns, undertake cow service and serve at old-age homes.”

Referring to 25 years of uninterrupted service under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that initiatives including ‘PM Awas Yojana’, ‘Izzat Ghar’ (toilets) and the annual Rs 6,000 ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ directly credited to farmers’ bank accounts had brought significant changes to the lives of ordinary people.

(ANI)