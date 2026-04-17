Rajya Sabha on Friday re-elected Harivansh as its Deputy Chairman for a third term. Leaders across party lines, including PM Modi, Raghav Chadha, and Mallikarjun Kharge, congratulated him on his re-election to the Upper House post.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Friday extended greetings to Rajya Sabha MP Harivansh for being re-elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Upper House.

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The Rajya Sabha on Friday re-elected RS MP Harivansh as its Deputy Chairman, welcoming him for a third term. Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda moved the passing of the re-election of Harivansh as Deputy Chairman. The vote was passed by a voice vote in the Upper House.

Chadha Congratulates Harivansh, Takes Dig at Own Party

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha also expressed gratitude towards Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, stating that in his tenure, "MPs get adequate time to speak." "I congratulate Harivansh ji on his third innings as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha. My relation with him has been a sweet and sour one... I will try to turn this into a sweet relationship during his tenure here... I would also congratulate you, speaker (C. P. Radhakrishnan). Ever since you have taken charge, we MPs get adequate time to speak in the House during the Zero Hour session..," he said,

Furthermore, Chadha took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the absence of party Chief Arvind Kejriwal and its Deputy Leader of the Rajya Sabha, Ashok Kumar Mittal, during the House proceedings. "... The leader of the party I belong to is not present in the house. Also, the newly appointed deputy leader of the party I belong to is absent from the house. I am the recently removed deputy leader of the party; I am present in the house...," he stated.

PM Modi, LoP Kharge Welcome Re-elected Deputy Chairman

Meanwhile, welcoming Harivansh into the Rajya Sabha for a third term as Deputy Chairman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Leader of the House JP Nadda, and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was escorted around the dias and back to his seat as per tradition.

Speaking during the felicitation of the Deputy Chairman, LoP in RS Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed his re-election. "I would like to congratulate you for the work you have done here. I am getting another chance to sit with you in the House. You are a good (seat) neighbour," Kharge said, getting chuckles from the Opposition benches.

PM Modi highlights Harivansh's connection to Chandra Shekhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated Harivansh back in the RS, remembering his contributions for the house, and also invoking his close connection to former Prime Minister to Chandra Shekhar. "Harivansh ji's birth happened in a GP village. He used to work for his village even in his earlier days. His study happened in Kashi. I have said many things about him before, would not repeat those," PM Modi said in the House.

PM Modi remembering former PM Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary, saying that is quite befitting that Harivansh got relected to the post on this day. "Today is April 17, and today is the birth anniversary of our former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar. I hope that today, when you (Harivansh) are taking up this responsibility for the third time, on Chandra shekhar's birth anniversary. The way you have been connected with Chandra Shekhar, your closeness with him, you have been his co-passenger in a way. You have written books on him too. You have also worked on pushing forward the legacy and life of Chandra Shekhar, that is why I think today is a special day for you," PM Modi added.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh has written the book 'Chandra Shekhar: The Last Icon of Ideological Politics', co-authored by Ravi Dutt Bajpai.

Chandra Shekhar, also known as Jananayak, was the Prime Minister of India from November 10, 1990 to June 21, 1991. He led a break away faction of the Janata Dal with outside support from Congress, forming a minority government.