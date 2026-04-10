PM Narendra Modi congratulated Harivansh Narayan Singh on his Rajya Sabha nomination by the President. Modi lauded Harivansh's contributions to journalism and public life, saying his insights have enriched the House proceedings over the past few years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his heartiest best wishes to Harivansh Narayan Singh for his upcoming parliamentary tenure following his nomination to the Rajya Sabha by the President. The Prime Minister remarked that Harivansh has made an invaluable contribution to both journalism and public life, establishing himself as a respected intellectual and thinker. PM Modi pointed out that his profound thoughts and insights have significantly enriched the proceedings of the House over the past few years. The Prime Minister expressed his sincere pleasure regarding the nomination, affirming that Harivansh's continued presence will further benefit the parliamentary discourse. The Prime Minister wrote on X, "Harivansh has made invaluable contributions to journalism and public life. He is a respected intellectual and thinker. With his profound thoughts and insights, he has enriched the proceedings of the House over the past few years. I am delighted that the President has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. My very best wishes to him for the upcoming parliamentary term!" https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2042519558599409776

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President Murmu Nominates Harivansh to Rajya Sabha

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu nominated Harivansh Narayan Singh as a Member of the Rajya Sabha, according to a Gazette notification issued on Friday.

His appointment was finalised on Thursday, following the conclusion of his previous term as a JD(U) member from Bihar on April 9.

He has been serving as the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman since 2018.

The nomination of the 69-year-old leader has been made under the powers conferred by sub-section (a) of clause (1) read with Section 3 of the Constitution of India. Harivansh has been nominated to fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of a nominated member, Ranjan Gogoi.

Extensive Parliamentary Experience

Harivansh brings extensive parliamentary experience, having served in multiple key committees of the Upper House. Over the years, he has been a member of the Committee on Agriculture, the Business Advisory Committee, the Committee on Rules, and the General Purposes Committee. He has also chaired important panels such as the Committee on Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme and the Committee of Privileges. (ANI)